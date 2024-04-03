Where to buy Pokemon TCG Paradox Clash Tins

A new Pokemon TCG product is lined up for a release in May. Here’s what we know so far, including where to buy it and what to expect.

If you’ve been keeping up with 2024 Pokemon TCG releases, you’ll know that May is set to be a busy month for collectors. We covered an upcoming product recently called Paradox Clash Tins – and they’ve just started appearing for pre-orders online.

Here, we’ve gathered up what you need to know about them, along with our recommendations on where to pre-order the Tins.

The Pokemon Company

It’s important to note before we get into our retailer recommendations that these products are not out yet. They are meant to be released on May 24th, alongside Twilight Masquerade, so the contents, product information, and availability are subject to change.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, these products have not appeared in the official Product Gallery online yet, so take everything with a pinch of salt for now. We’ll be sure to update this article closer to release with further information and confirmation of product details.

Article continues after ad

The Paradox Clash Tins are set to contain a gorgeous promo card with either Iron Leaves ex or Walking Wake ex, 5 Booster Packs, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live. Currently, they are available for pre-order at the following locations:

More Pokemon TCG retailers will likely join our retailer line-up as we get closer to the release date. Keep an eye on your favorite TCG store in the coming month if you’re keen on buying from a particular location.

Article continues after ad

The Paradox Clash Tins are looking like must-haves for fans of Paradox Pokemon. If you’ve been enjoying the themes and styling of Temporal Forces so far, we’re sure you’ll get along with these swimmingly.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.