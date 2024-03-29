Where to buy Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box

Excited for the next big Pokemon TCG release? Twilight Masquerade is set to come out in May this year – here’s where to buy the Elite Trainer Box.

Twilight Masquerade is looking like it’ll be one of the most interesting Pokemon TCG releases to come out this year. Heavily themed around fan-favorite ‘mon Ogerpon, it’s likely that it’ll be a set that appeals to both collectors and competitive players.

To help you get your hands on the cards quickly, we’ve picked out the best places to buy the Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box and listed them below.

Please note – at the time of writing, all of the links in this article are for pre-orders only. Make sure to check back, as we’ll update with more retailers closer to launch.

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box contents.

The Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box is looking like a fairly standard ETB so far, with the usual spread of Booster Packs, TCG accessories, and additional goodies like card sleeves included.

Most Pokemon TCG retailers don’t have their pre-orders open for this expansion set yet at the time of writing, but two great places to pre-order the ETB from are:

More retailers will likely join this line-up as we get closer and closer to the official release of Twilight Masquerade, so be sure to keep an eye out on your favorite TCG websites and hobby shops.

For now, why not check out everything we know about the set so far? There hasn’t been much information made available about Twilight Masquerade yet, but we do know the general theming to expect – and some key products from the set have already been discounted, too.

