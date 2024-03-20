Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces: Most expensive cards

Excited to open your first pack of Temporal Forces? Here are the most valuable cards to look out for in this upcoming Pokemon TCG set.

Temporal Forces is set to be one of the most important releases of 2024 for competitive players, mainly thanks to the re-introduction of mighty ACE SPEC cards.

It’s also set to be a fantastic release for collectors as well. Here, we’ve handpicked the most valuable cards to watch out for when ripping Temporal Forces booster packs so you know which ones to sleeve and which to trade away.

It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, Temporal Forces isn’t out yet. We’ve checked these prices based on TCGPlayer, eBay, and Collectr’s data (alongside Wild Force & Cyber Judge data) but it’s likely prices could change when Temporal Forces drops. We’ll update this article, so check back.

Iron Leaves ex – 203/162

The Pokemon Company Iron Leaves ex.

Currently, we only have access to the Japanese version of the Iron Leaves ex card from Wild Force & Cyber Judge. Fans can expect to see this stunning artwork in Temporal Fates as is, though.

It’s one of the most dynamic and vibrant cards in the set, so it’s unsurprising to see that it’s currently ranking so high on the market in terms of price. We’ll be linking out to each card on TCGPlayer here, but please note that these links are currently for pre-order only.

Bianca’s Devotion – 209/162

The Pokemon Company Bianca’s Sincerity.

As with the Iron Leaves ex card, we currently only have access to the Japanese version of this card – hence the name difference in the caption. Bianca is arguably one of the most underrated NPCs from the Pokemon franchise, so it’s great to see her getting such a colorful piece of artwork.

Iron Crown ex – 206/162

The Pokemon Company Iron Crown ex.

This stunning card features one of the most popular Future ‘mons. While the visuals are clearly a selling point and the reason why it’s looking like such a high-cost card right now, it also seems like it could hold some exciting competitive potential too.

Raging Bolt ex – 208/162

The Pokemon Company Raging Bolt ex.

When this card was initially revealed, Pokemon TCG players went absolutely wild for it – and understandably so, it’s stunning. It’s always wonderful to see Pokemon cards that feature the creatures in their environment, immersed in the world around them.

Gouging Fire ex – 204/162

The Pokemon Company Gouging Fire ex.

The artwork on this card really shows the feral and ferocious nature of Gouging Fire. It’s a ridiculously cool looking card and the shine on it is sure to look immense in person. This likely won’t be as expensive as Iron Leaves ex or Iron Crown ex, but it’ll still end up being a highly desired collector’s piece.

Morty’s Conviction – 211/162

The Pokemon Company Morty’s Conviction.

Full art character cards are almost always a hit, especially if they feature fan-favorite ‘mons like Gengar. This card could be very interesting to build into decks, and it should end up being a popular piece for collectors who like full art Supporter cards, too.

Other cards to keep an eye out for

The cards that we’ve listed above are the heavy hitters that will likely dominate the market when Temporal Forces comes out. That’s not to say that they’re the only cards to keep an eye on, though. Here are a few more to watch out for:

Any of the ACE SPEC cards.

Any of the other Paradox Pokemon cards.

Cybermaniac’s Codebreaking – 198/162.

Eri – 199/162.

Temporal Forces is gearing up to be one of the most exciting Pokemon TCG releases this year and it’ll be fascinating to see how it impacts the competitive scene. With the Standard Rotation changes just around the corner, it should be a busy couple of months for avid Pokemon players.

