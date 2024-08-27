Every Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Go so far

The Pokemon Go Max Out season is here, bringing with it a slew of new Pokemon pulled from Pokemon Sword & Shield, as well as the Galar region’s biggest feature: Dynamax.

Arriving as part of the Pokemon Go: Go Big event, these exciting Max Battles make your Pokemon massive, but only certain Pokemon can Dynamax and help you take on the other powerful Dynamax Pokemon waiting for you at Power Spots around the world.

At the time of writing, the more powerful Gigantamax forms are yet to be revealed, but that doesn’t mean players should skip out on bagging themselves some powerful Pocket Monsters and get ready to supersize them in these thrilling new battles.

So, here’s every Pokemon we know is getting a Dynamax form in Pokemon Go:

Every Dynamax Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Bulbasaur

Number 1 in the Pokedex and in our hearts, Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon that (vine) whips. The Kanto starters are appearing in One-Star Max Raids when the Pokemon Go: Go Big event starts, so look forward to finding them at Power Spots around the globe.

Charmander

Cheeky chappy Charmander is a Fire-type with a burning desire to battle. If you want to take it down, be sure to bring some strong Water-type Pokemon like Squirtle or Sobble.

Squirtle

The hero in a half shell, Squirtle is a Water-type Pokemon with some great defensive capabilities. Bring a strong Grass-type like Grookey to whittle down it’s health and catch one for yourself.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Grookey

Galar’s Grass-type starter, Grookey is one cheeky monkey and an adorable addition to the Pokedex. These first-stage evolutions aren’t quite as powerful as the likes of Charizard, but if you want to make things easier, take down this Grass-type with a Fire-type like Charizard.

Scorbunny

A brilliant bunny full of spark, Scorbunny is the Fire-type starter for Galar and is also just very cute. Use some Water-type Pokemon to take him down, so bring yourself a Blastoise or Sobble and you can defeat this hectic hare in no time

Sobble

Objectively the best Galar starter, Sobble is a Water-type lizard who is as powerful as he is shy. If you want to add a Dynamax version to your party, be sure to bring a Grass-type Pokemon like Grookey and Venusaur.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Skwovet

Get ready to go nuts for Skwovet, the Normal-type squirrel from Galar. While there are no Fighting-type Dynamax Pokemon, some Pokemon can learn Fighting-type moves. While there is no confirmation yet, hopefully, Scorbunny can learn High-Jump Kick like in the mainline games.

Wooloo

Another Normal-type and an adorable fluffy cloud, Wooloo should be simple to take down with some powerful Fighting-type moves, or by just grinding it down. Its cute, but it’s not very strong.

Every upcoming Dynamax Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Venusaur

The Kanto Grass/Poison-type starter Venusaur is a classic, and this bulky Pokemon will take some heat to defeat. Bring a Charizard or a Scorbunny to the battle, and try to tackle the tangle of vines with some flames.

Charizard

One of the most popular Pokemon of all time, Charizard is a fierce Fire and Flying-type, which makes it weak to Water. Bring a Blastoise or a Sobble, and put out the fire with some friends like a group of nerdy firefighters.

Blastoise

A cool addition and Squirtle’s final evolution, Blastoise is a blast to use and one powerful Pokemon thanks to those high-pressure cannons. Being Water-type, it is weak to Grass-type Pokemon like Venusaur and Grookey.

Every Gigantamax form in Pokemon Go

At the time of writing, neither Niantic nor The Pokemon Company have hinted towards Gigantamax forms becoming available in Pokemon Go. However, the addition of Dynamax means that these special giant forms are more likely, as Gigantamax is an extension of the Dynamax mechanic.

If or when Niantic confirms Gigatamax forms are coming to Pokemon Go, we will update this guide accordingly.

That’s all we have on the Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon currently in Pokemon Go but check back regularly for more updates. For now, be sure to check out our guides to ongoing events such as the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and Community Day.