How to get the Green Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep

While trainers can encounter Shiny forms in Pokemon Sleep, here’s how to acquire the game’s Green Snorlax.

Pokemon Sleep is a free-to-play application that rewards players with different species surrounding a Snorlax after a good night’s rest. The Pokemon that appear the next morning will be according to your previous sleep style.

Besides tracking your sleep, the game allows you to cook various dishes to increase your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. Drowsy Power is what attracts Pokemon, which can be rare depending on Snorlax’s rating.

Seasoned Shiny hunters will be glad to hear that you can also collect Shinies in Pokemon Sleep. While not considered Shiny, here’s how you can earn a Green Snorlax in the application.

Where to find the Green Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep

The Pokemon Company

To obtain the Green Snorlax, you must reach the Cyan Beach map of Pokemon Sleep. After researching 20 different Sleep Styles on Greengrass Isle, you’ll unlock the Cyan Beach location.

The Green Snorlax appears to be native to Cyan Beach. Therefore, select this area when completing your weekly Sleep Research.

In order for Snorlax to discover more Sleep Styles, you must feed it quality meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You’ll also need to fall asleep at a decent time to log many hours in Pokemon Sleep. By doing so, you can raise your player’s rank.

