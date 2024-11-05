Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras EX Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewards

The Lapras EX Drop Event is an exciting limited-time opportunity for players in Pokemon TCG Pocket to earn exclusive rewards, including the highly sought-after Lapras EX card.

You can obtain this new more powerful version from the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack during the Pocket event, which also gives you the chance to claim four new Pokemon variants.

This guide details everything you need to know, including equipping you with the best strategies to excel in the event and effectively counter the increasingly difficult Lapras decks.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company The Lapras EX Drop Event is underway in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The event began on November 5, 2024, and will run in Pocket until November 18, 2024, at 12:59 AM ET. This marks the game’s second event and the launch of its first-ever Drop Event.

Players will take on four progressively challenging Lapras and Lapras EX decks in Solo Battles, completing missions to earn exclusive rewards. Participants can win new card variants, including the Lapras EX, along with Event Hourglasses that can be exchanged for additional booster packs.

Article continues after ad

How to start





Here are all the steps to follow to begin participating in the Lapras EX Pocket event:

Article continues after ad

Select the ‘Battle’ tab from the in-game menu

Choose the ‘Solo’ category

Select the ‘Lapras Ex Drop Event’ option

Pick from one of the four choices

The Battle menu unlocks when you reach player level 3. You can quickly level up by earning EXP through missions, opening card packs, and participating in Wonder Picks—reaching level 3 should only take a few minutes. You will also need to have completed all 6 of the For New Players steps of the Battle Guide.

The new event features an exclusive stamina system called Event Stamina, which only depletes with each victory. You can also earn Event Hourglasses from beginner and intermediate Solo Battles to replenish your Event Stamina.

Article continues after ad

Deck Overview

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company The Lapras EX is the most powerful card in the deck.

The Lapras EX Deck is a special Water deck that features the stronger ‘EX’ version of Lapras from the Genetic Apex set in Pocket TCG. During the event, there are alternate versions for each Solo Battle difficulty that contain a collection of different Water-type cards, as well as the non-EX Lapras packs.

Article continues after ad

See below for an overview of the Lapras EX deck:

Strengths:

Lapras Ex’s 140 HP makes it tough to beat

The Bubble Drain attack only costs 2 Water and 1 Colorless Energy

Deals decent damage of 80

Weaknesses:

Water Pokemon take +20 damage from Lightning-type Pokemon

Full Deck List

During the Lapras EX event, you can challenge four different difficulty levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert. As you progress, each AI opponent will present stronger decks.

Article continues after ad

The first two decks feature standard Lapras cards, while the Advanced and Expert decks introduce one and two Lapras EX respectively. These powerful variants boast superior stats which, paired with some stronger cards, make them formidable opponents in battle. See the full deck lists below:

Difficulty Pokemon Cards Beginner Lapras x2

Ducklett

Goldeen x2

Horsea

Krabby

Pidgey x2

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Seadra

Staryu x2

Swanna

Tentacool Intermediate Lapras x2

Dodrio

Doduo x2

Goldeen x2

Poke Ball x2

Pokedex x2

Poliwag

Poliwhirl x2

Professor’s Research x2

Seaking

Starmie

Staryu x2 Advanced Lapras EX

Lapras x2

Dodrio x2

Doduo x2

Goldeen x2

Poke Ball x2

Potion

Professor’s Research x2

Seaking x2

Starmie x2

Staryu x2 Expert Lapras EX x2

Starmie EX x2

Golduck x2

Misty

Poke Ball x2

Potion x2

Professor’s Research x2

Psyduck x2

Sabrina

Staryu x2

X Speed x2

Best counter

To effectively counter any of the Lapras Ex or standard Lapras decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s best to use decks that are rich in Electric-type Pokemon cards.

Electric Pokemon deal +20 damage to Water types. This includes all variants of Lapras and every other Water Pokemon that feature in the decks mentioned in the tables above. However, you will also need a decent balance of supportive Electric Trainer cards to further synergize and aid you during battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This strategy will enable you to overcome any level of difficulty by capitalizing on this, making Electric-type Pokemon the only and best counter for these special Solo Battles.

Best deck build

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Lt. Surge and Raichu are key to building the best deck to battle the Water-type Pokemon in the event.

The best deck build to use when taking on any of the four difficulty levels during the event would be to use cards from the Electric Lt. Surge deck.

Here are all the best cards from the Lt. Surge deck to use in your build:

Raichu x2

Pikachu x2

Pikachu Ex x2

Electrodude x 2

Magneton x2

Lt. Surge x2

Sabrina x2

X Speed x2

Poke Ball x2

Professor’s Research x2

Raichu is the star of the show here, and you get two of them. They can deal an insane 140 Electric damage with Thunderbolt. Not only that but having 100 HP to back it up makes them hard to beat. Despite the Pokemon’s signature move costing three Electric Energy, it will be key in taking down Lapras and Water-types.

Article continues after ad

Pikachu EX and Electrode will also be key when attacking, which together with Raichu will prove to be an unstoppable force against Water Pokemon. Magneton will be used as more of a support to power up Raichu with the Lt. Surge Supporter to ensure you don’t run out of Energy.

Article continues after ad

Rewards

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company All of the cards you can pull from opening the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack.

By defeating each of the four Lapras decks, you can earn a range of rewards, including exclusive challenges tied to each level. Among these rewards, the most coveted is the Promo Pack, which gives you a chance to obtain the new Lapras ex card.

Article continues after ad

Below is a comprehensive list of every reward you can obtain, along with the bonus Chance Rewards.

Beginner

Challenge Rewards Complete the Beginner Lapras Ex deck battle Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket x1, 25 XP Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon Event Hourglass x3 Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play Event Hourglass x3

Intermediate

Challenge Rewards Complete the Intermediate Lapras Ex deck battle Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket x1, 50 XP Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon Event Hourglass x3 Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon Event Hourglass x3 Put 1 Stage 1 Pokemon into play Event Hourglass x3 Win this battle by turn 14 Event Hourglass x3

Advanced

Challenge Rewards Complete the Advanced Lapras Ex deck battle Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x 150, Shop Ticket x1, 75 XP Win 5 or more battles Wonder Hourglass x4 Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity Wonder Hourglass x4 Win this battle by turn 14 Wonder Hourglass x4 Win this battle without your opponent getting any points Wonder Hourglass x4

Expert

Challenge Rewards Complete the Expert Lapras Ex deck battle Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket x1, 100 XP Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity Wonder Hourglass x5 Win this battle by turn 12 Wonder Hourglass x5 Win this battle without your opponent getting any points Wonder Hourglass x5 Win 10 or more battles Wonder Hourglass x5 Win 20 or more battles Wonder Hourglass x5

Drop Rewards

You can also have a random chance to earn extra rewards when completing any of the Lapras EX deck battles during the event.

Here are all the bonus rewards you can obtain:

Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1

Shinedust x25

Shop Ticket x1

Promo Pack Rewards

The best reward you can claim is the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack. Winning each match gives you a 51% to 100% chance of receiving the special booster, which includes one of five promo cards.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the new cards you can claim from opening the Lapras Ex Promo Pack:

Card Type Stats Lapras EX

Water HP: 140

Attack: Bubble Drain

Attack Damage: 80

Attack Abilities: Heals 20 damage from this Pokemon

Attack Cost: 2 Water and 1 Colorless Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Lightning attacks

Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy Mankey

Fighting HP: 50

Attack: Reckless Charge

Attack Damage: 30

Attack Abilities: Deals 10 damage to itself

Attack Cost: 1 Fighting Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Psychic attacks

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy Pikachu

Electric HP: 60

Attack: Gnaw

Attack Damage: 20

Attack Cost: 1 Electric Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Fighting attacks

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy Clefairy

Fairy HP: 60

Attack:

Attack Damage: 20

Attack Cost: 1 Psychic Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Metal attacks

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy Butterfree

Bug HP: 120

Attack: Slap

Attack Damage: 20

Attack Cost: 1 Bug Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Fire attacks

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Despite all the cards apart from the Lapras EX already being available in Pocket, these are still new illustrated variants. However, the powerful Lapras Ex card has far superior stats to the original version.

Article continues after ad

For Pocket, you can check out our overview of Pokemon TCG Pocket vs TCG Live, detailing all the key differences. We also have guides on how to get the secret Mew card and a complete list of the rarest cards in the game.