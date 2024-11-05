Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras EX Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras EX Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewardsDexerto / The Pokemon Company
The Lapras EX Drop Event is an exciting limited-time opportunity for players in Pokemon TCG Pocket to earn exclusive rewards, including the highly sought-after Lapras EX card.
You can obtain this new more powerful version from the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack during the Pocket event, which also gives you the chance to claim four new Pokemon variants.
This guide details everything you need to know, including equipping you with the best strategies to excel in the event and effectively counter the increasingly difficult Lapras decks.
Event Dates
The event began on November 5, 2024, and will run in Pocket until November 18, 2024, at 12:59 AM ET. This marks the game’s second event and the launch of its first-ever Drop Event.
Players will take on four progressively challenging Lapras and Lapras EX decks in Solo Battles, completing missions to earn exclusive rewards. Participants can win new card variants, including the Lapras EX, along with Event Hourglasses that can be exchanged for additional booster packs.
How to start
Here are all the steps to follow to begin participating in the Lapras EX Pocket event:
- Select the ‘Battle’ tab from the in-game menu
- Choose the ‘Solo’ category
- Select the ‘Lapras Ex Drop Event’ option
- Pick from one of the four choices
The Battle menu unlocks when you reach player level 3. You can quickly level up by earning EXP through missions, opening card packs, and participating in Wonder Picks—reaching level 3 should only take a few minutes. You will also need to have completed all 6 of the For New Players steps of the Battle Guide.
The new event features an exclusive stamina system called Event Stamina, which only depletes with each victory. You can also earn Event Hourglasses from beginner and intermediate Solo Battles to replenish your Event Stamina.
Deck Overview
The Lapras EX Deck is a special Water deck that features the stronger ‘EX’ version of Lapras from the Genetic Apex set in Pocket TCG. During the event, there are alternate versions for each Solo Battle difficulty that contain a collection of different Water-type cards, as well as the non-EX Lapras packs.
See below for an overview of the Lapras EX deck:
Strengths:
- Lapras Ex’s 140 HP makes it tough to beat
- The Bubble Drain attack only costs 2 Water and 1 Colorless Energy
- Deals decent damage of 80
Weaknesses:
- Water Pokemon take +20 damage from Lightning-type Pokemon
Full Deck List
During the Lapras EX event, you can challenge four different difficulty levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert. As you progress, each AI opponent will present stronger decks.
The first two decks feature standard Lapras cards, while the Advanced and Expert decks introduce one and two Lapras EX respectively. These powerful variants boast superior stats which, paired with some stronger cards, make them formidable opponents in battle. See the full deck lists below:
|Difficulty
|Pokemon Cards
|Beginner
|Lapras x2
Ducklett
Goldeen x2
Horsea
Krabby
Pidgey x2
Poliwag
Poliwhirl
Seadra
Staryu x2
Swanna
Tentacool
|Intermediate
|Lapras x2
Dodrio
Doduo x2
Goldeen x2
Poke Ball x2
Pokedex x2
Poliwag
Poliwhirl x2
Professor’s Research x2
Seaking
Starmie
Staryu x2
|Advanced
|Lapras EX
Lapras x2
Dodrio x2
Doduo x2
Goldeen x2
Poke Ball x2
Potion
Professor’s Research x2
Seaking x2
Starmie x2
Staryu x2
|Expert
|Lapras EX x2
Starmie EX x2
Golduck x2
Misty
Poke Ball x2
Potion x2
Professor’s Research x2
Psyduck x2
Sabrina
Staryu x2
X Speed x2
Best counter
To effectively counter any of the Lapras Ex or standard Lapras decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s best to use decks that are rich in Electric-type Pokemon cards.
Electric Pokemon deal +20 damage to Water types. This includes all variants of Lapras and every other Water Pokemon that feature in the decks mentioned in the tables above. However, you will also need a decent balance of supportive Electric Trainer cards to further synergize and aid you during battle.
This strategy will enable you to overcome any level of difficulty by capitalizing on this, making Electric-type Pokemon the only and best counter for these special Solo Battles.
Best deck build
The best deck build to use when taking on any of the four difficulty levels during the event would be to use cards from the Electric Lt. Surge deck.
Here are all the best cards from the Lt. Surge deck to use in your build:
- Raichu x2
- Pikachu x2
- Pikachu Ex x2
- Electrodude x 2
- Magneton x2
- Lt. Surge x2
- Sabrina x2
- X Speed x2
- Poke Ball x2
- Professor’s Research x2
Raichu is the star of the show here, and you get two of them. They can deal an insane 140 Electric damage with Thunderbolt. Not only that but having 100 HP to back it up makes them hard to beat. Despite the Pokemon’s signature move costing three Electric Energy, it will be key in taking down Lapras and Water-types.
Pikachu EX and Electrode will also be key when attacking, which together with Raichu will prove to be an unstoppable force against Water Pokemon. Magneton will be used as more of a support to power up Raichu with the Lt. Surge Supporter to ensure you don’t run out of Energy.
Rewards
By defeating each of the four Lapras decks, you can earn a range of rewards, including exclusive challenges tied to each level. Among these rewards, the most coveted is the Promo Pack, which gives you a chance to obtain the new Lapras ex card.
Below is a comprehensive list of every reward you can obtain, along with the bonus Chance Rewards.
Beginner
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete the Beginner Lapras Ex deck battle
|Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket x1, 25 XP
|Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon
|Event Hourglass x3
|Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play
|Event Hourglass x3
Intermediate
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete the Intermediate Lapras Ex deck battle
|Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket x1, 50 XP
|Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon
|Event Hourglass x3
|Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon
|Event Hourglass x3
|Put 1 Stage 1 Pokemon into play
|Event Hourglass x3
|Win this battle by turn 14
|Event Hourglass x3
Advanced
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete the Advanced Lapras Ex deck battle
|Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x 150, Shop Ticket x1, 75 XP
|Win 5 or more battles
|Wonder Hourglass x4
|Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity
|Wonder Hourglass x4
|Win this battle by turn 14
|Wonder Hourglass x4
|Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
|Wonder Hourglass x4
Expert
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Complete the Expert Lapras Ex deck battle
|Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket x1, 100 XP
|Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity
|Wonder Hourglass x5
|Win this battle by turn 12
|Wonder Hourglass x5
|Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
|Wonder Hourglass x5
|Win 10 or more battles
|Wonder Hourglass x5
|Win 20 or more battles
|Wonder Hourglass x5
Drop Rewards
You can also have a random chance to earn extra rewards when completing any of the Lapras EX deck battles during the event.
Here are all the bonus rewards you can obtain:
- Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
- Shinedust x25
- Shop Ticket x1
Promo Pack Rewards
The best reward you can claim is the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack. Winning each match gives you a 51% to 100% chance of receiving the special booster, which includes one of five promo cards.
Here are all the new cards you can claim from opening the Lapras Ex Promo Pack:
|Card
|Type
|Stats
|Lapras EX
|Water
|HP: 140
Attack: Bubble Drain
Attack Damage: 80
Attack Abilities: Heals 20 damage from this Pokemon
Attack Cost: 2 Water and 1 Colorless Energy
Weakness: +20 damage from Lightning attacks
Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy
|Mankey
|Fighting
|HP: 50
Attack: Reckless Charge
Attack Damage: 30
Attack Abilities: Deals 10 damage to itself
Attack Cost: 1 Fighting Energy
Weakness: +20 damage from Psychic attacks
Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy
|Pikachu
|Electric
|HP: 60
Attack: Gnaw
Attack Damage: 20
Attack Cost: 1 Electric Energy
Weakness: +20 damage from Fighting attacks
Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy
|Clefairy
|Fairy
|HP: 60
Attack:
Attack Damage: 20
Attack Cost: 1 Psychic Energy
Weakness: +20 damage from Metal attacks
Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy
|Butterfree
|Bug
|HP: 120
Attack: Slap
Attack Damage: 20
Attack Cost: 1 Bug Energy
Weakness: +20 damage from Fire attacks
Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy
Despite all the cards apart from the Lapras EX already being available in Pocket, these are still new illustrated variants. However, the powerful Lapras Ex card has far superior stats to the original version.
For Pocket, you can check out our overview of Pokemon TCG Pocket vs TCG Live, detailing all the key differences. We also have guides on how to get the secret Mew card and a complete list of the rarest cards in the game.