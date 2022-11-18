Where to find Teddiursa, Ursaring, & Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to add Teddiursa to their teams and evolve it into Ursaring while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything to know about the Normal-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to catch a large number of species introduced in previous Pokemon games. This includes the Normal-type “Little Bear” Teddiursa. First introduced in Generation Two’s Johto region, Teddiursa is a small, cute companion that evolves into the powerful Ursaring.

Teddirusa has also seen a recent rise in popularity due to its appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which introduced a new Stage Two evolution called Ursaluna. While players won’t find Ursaluna wandering the wild, adding Teddiursa to a team could still be a good choice for certain Scarlet & Violet trainers.

Below is everything players need to know to find and catch Teddiursa, and then evolve it into Ursaring.

Teddiursa spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find Teddiursa will need to keep their eyes peeled while in East Province (Area One) by the coast and East Province (Area Two) under Zapapico.

These are the only areas where Teddiursa can be found.

The Pokemon Company Teddiursa is hard to locate in Paldea

How to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring

Once caught, players will see their Teddiursa evolve into Ursaring at level 30.

Ursaring keeps its Normal-type but the adorable teddy bear Pokemon transforms into a large, powerful bear. Ursaring is known for being a heavy hitter in battle, delivering attacks like “Thrash”. It can also learn Fairy and Fighting moves, offering players a diverse move set to strategize with.

How to get Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Ursaring can not evolve into Ursaluna in Scarlet & Violet.

However, players will be able to transfer the Hisuian evolution from Pokemon Legends: Arceus using Pokemon HOME.

And that's it!

