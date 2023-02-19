Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player tortured by hitboxes as Shiny teeters on cliffside

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer showed off a nerve-wracking encounter with a Shiny Paradox Pokemon taunting them in the Great Crater of Paldea.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hitting the four-month mark since release, many trainers have already moved into the post-launch past times the series is known for – like EV Training and Shiny Hunting.

Over the past few months, players have shown off some impressive Shiny Pokemon and the sometimes nerve-wracking ways they find them thanks to Generation 9’s overworld encounter system.

Now, one player has shown off a Shiny encounter with a Paradox Pokemon that almost ended in disaster after the monster nearly plummeted off a cliff in the Great Crater of Paldea.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player’s precarious Shiny encounter

Twitter user and Pokemon fan McMayhem083 tweeted a video of the encounter for the Pokemon community with the title “No, wait, come back!”. The clip showed the trainer wandering the depths of the Great Crater of Paldea and encountering a horde of Great Tusks.

After spotting a Shiny Great Tusk in the distance, the player attempts to leap over the others blocking the path only to be locked into a battle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After quickly escaping, running into another Great Tusk, and escaping that encounter as well, they approached the Shiny Great Tusk precariously positioned on the opposite side of a fence.

Article continues after ad

Though Shiny Hunter was able to quickly begin a battle with the Great Tusk, it plummeted off the edge of the cliff soon after, with the video leaving it unclear what happened to the Shiny.

This is far from the only anxiety-inducing Shiny encounter that has gained traction among Pokemon fans. Others show players fighting against glitches to catch Shinies or while others have shown multiple Shinies on the field at once thanks to overworld encounters.

With Pokemon fans waiting for DLC, activities like Shiny hunting are great ways to pass the time. As such, trainers will likely have more hilarious and heart-breaking Shiny hunting clips to share for some time.