Pokemon Black & White has a musical Easter Egg most players missed

Pokemon Black & White are approaching their fifteenth anniversary, yet fans are still discovering secrets about the soundtracks in the Gen 5 games.

A lot has been said about the quality of Pokemon’s graphics throughout the generations, but people aren’t as focused on the music. This is because the music has always been excellent, even back in Gen 1, and the later generations have always been an improvement thanks to the new hardware.

The various soundtracks of the Pokemon franchise have their own musical Easter Eggs hidden within them. These mostly amount to call-backs to the older games, with small snippets of classic bits, such as Piers’ theme in Pokemon Sword & Shield containing part of the original Team Rocket Hideout theme.

It turns out that Pokemon Black & White had a small Easter Egg in their soundtrack that plenty of people missed. As pointed out by CEO of Sinnoh on Twitter/X, on some routes, the drums in the soundtrack will only play when the player is moving, stopping when you stand still.

“Little things like that bring a tear to my eye, man. I absolutely adore the Nintendo DS era of Pokemon,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Kinda wish it came back because it was actually cool.”

This isn’t the only area where the music can change in Pokemon Black & White, as the seasons will alter the soundtrack in different places. You can also encounter NPCs playing instruments, whose music will be added to the soundtrack when you approach them.

While it seems like Pokemon Black & White remakes are a few years away, their release is inevitable. When the time comes, we hope Game Freak remembers to put in the Unova marching music on different Routes – especially as word about its existence is out in the wild.