Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adds uncatchable starter as Mystery Gift

Ethan Dean
new pokemon starters in scarlet and violetThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest Mystery Gift offers a starter Pokemon you can’t catch anywhere else.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players who didn’t opt for Quaxly as their partner in Game Freak’s most recent adventure can pick one up as a Mystery Gift. The adorable little duckling is a fan-favorite water-type Pokemon despite being relatively new.

While Quaxly and its evolutions are often considered the weakest of Paldea’s starter Pokemon cohort, it’s still well worth picking up to help fill out your Pokedex. It also offers a potential breeding partner for a Quaxly farm.

First seen on Seribii, players can enter the code D0T1STPARTNER via the Mystery Gift section of the Pokeportal to claim this Quaxly. The event expires on November 30, 2024.

Nintendo Switch 2 has the chance to redeem Pokemon Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company
This is a special Quaxly based on Dot’s from the anime.

The reason this particular Mystery Gift is so exciting is because Quaxly can be relatively hard to obtain in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The Indigo Disk DLC added the ability to catch every starter Pokemon from the previous eight generations but not their Paldean counterparts.

This particular Quaxly is based on the one that Dot from the Pokemon Horizons anime chose as her partner. As part of a series of tie-ins with the anime, this Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift will also come with the special Partner Ribbon.

Players can also get a Sprigatito based on Liko’s partner Pokemon who features prominently in the anime. A betting trainer would wager that Roy’s Fuecoco might appear as a Mystery Gift later in the year.

Snapping these up would be the easiest way to get one of each Paldean starter Pokemon. It also helps that they have a special connection with the anime for fans of the series.

