Longtime Pokemon fans “loathe” one Scarlet & Violet change

The mainline series of Pokemon games is a franchise rooted in tradition, so it can certainly take some adjustment when things change.

However, after a year and a half, some longtime Pokemon fans still can’t wrap their head around one major change from in Scarlet & Violet.

In a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, a user named ‘cozmikcrunch’ said, “Pressing B to crouch is my worst enemy.”

They went on to explain that they’ve been playing the Pokemon games since they were about eight years old, and since then the B button has also been used to run around the overworld.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a vast open world which necessitates different controls.

“…I absolutely ADORE Scarlet and Violet. However…I LOATHE the new change. Of course, I’ll just have to get used to it.”

With the addition of a fully 3D camera coupled with a massive open world, Generation 9 had to implement some changes to the traditional Pokemon control scheme.

Article continues after ad

Following in Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ footsteps, pressing the B button now makes the player character crouch to help sneak up on overworld encounters.

The OP wasn’t alone in their frustration, as many fans in the comments voiced their agreement.

“I have to agree entirely. This is not helped either by having the B button speed up ride Pokemon in PLA,” said one trainer.

Article continues after ad

Others shared different moments they found themselves accidentally crouching in game.

Nintendo

“Crouching when I finish making a sandwich rather than closing the picnic,” one player said, while another said, “Every time I leave the Pokémon center I crouch. And then I feel like an idiot.”

While trainers can technically remap the B button functionality to a different button, it’s not a perfect solution considering the B button has many other functions besides crouching.

It just goes to show that old habits do die hard—especially when it comes to one’s favorite gaming franchise.