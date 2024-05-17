Pokemon TCG collector pulls ridiculous Evolving Skies card first-try

Evolving Skies is an iconic expansion set from the Sword & Shield era of the Pokemon TCG that is also jokingly referred to as Evolving Cries in the community. While it has some beautiful artwork and legendary chase cards, it can feel quite brutal in terms of pull rates.

If you’ve heard of Evolving Skies before, chances are that you’ve seen the legendary Umbreon VMAX (215/203) card before. Affectionately nicknamed Moonbreon, it’s one of the most popular Umbreon cards in existence – and one of the most valuable Pokemon cards out there, too.

There are some other stellar Umbreon cards in Evolving Skies, though, including the stunning Umbreon V (189/203). A collector recently shared their immense first-pack luck with other fans online, noting that they’d managed to pull this supremely rare card in their first-ever Evolving Skies Booster Pack.

Other Pokemon fans online were amazed by the original poster’s luck. The Umbreon V in question can sell for hundreds of dollars, depending on quality and grading, and it’s incredibly popular with Pokemon TCG art collectors.

A Pokemon collector in the thread praised OP for finding such a wicked card in their first Booster Pack, noting how they prefer the Umbreon V to the fan-favorite Moonbreon.

Another Pokemon fan jokingly told the original poster to quit while they’re ahead and to never touch the Evolving Skies expansion set again, highlighting how rare this particular gem of a card is to see in the community.

Others poked fun at OP’s choice of sleeve for such a rare card, with one saying, “Did you shrink wrap it lol that sleeve looks so weird, nice pull OP!”

The original poster agreed that the reflection may make it look a little funny, but that having a sleeve was better than nothing.

If you decide to track down Evolving Skies Booster Packs, make sure to check out a variety of stores and online marketplaces to ensure you get the best price possible. It’s a popular expansion set – and arguably one of the most infamous – so having a fair price in mind is important.

