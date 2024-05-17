Pokemon Go’s “toughest” Team Rocket Grunt could rival Giovanni

Just like in the main series games, Pokemon Go‘s Team Rocket Grunts aren’t known for being particularly strong. As the lowest-ranking members of the villainous team, Grunts tend to have weaker Pokemon that are fairly easy to counter.

However, that’s not always the case, as one player shared their experience with an unexpectedly strong Team Rocket Grunt.

Posting to the Pokemon Go Subreddit, the player said “This is by far the toughest grunt I ever battled,” citing her team of Snorlax, Gardevoir, and Dragonite and concluding “She should be a leader with that team.”

Each of this Grunt’s Pokemon are quite good in battle. The bulky Snorlax in particular is notoriously tricky without a strong Fighting-type to deal super-effective damage.

Plus, while most Grunts stick to a single type, this one has a diverse team that takes some planning (and maybe even a bit of luck) to take down.

This has others agreeing the Grunt deserves a promotion – perhaps even to Giovanni’s job. As one joked, “She was about to be a team leader until you just ruined her career. I hope you’re happy.”

Another added, “if she would learn to use barrier, that she could form her own team,” referencing the one difference between fighting Team Rocket Grunts and the group’s leaders; the latter can use barriers to block attacks just as players can.

Still, one commenter thought the poster got off easy with the Grunt’s lineup, calling it “Better than the triple Snorlax variant she can have.”

This particularly strong fight also reminded some players of the weakest Grunts they’ve ever encountered, with several mentioning a Grunt with three Magikarp. “I wonder about that guy sometimes, if he’s doing ok,” joked one player who defeated him.

While Giovanni remains Pokemon Go’s strongest foe – and will remain the closest thing the game has to a final boss for better or worse – if any spots among Team Rocket’s leadership open up, it’s clear who he should call.

