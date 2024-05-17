GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go players hold “moment of silence” after awful rookie error

Nathan Ellingsworth
A still from the first Pokemon movie shows Pikachu trying to wake up a petrified AshThe Pokemon Company

Many players make mistakes when they start out in a game, but while in some other titles, those mistakes can be easily forgotten about, Pokemon Go fans have a way of torturing themselves over the things that could have been.

Professional Pokemon Go players end up having a very different approach to the game than newcomers, and the sort of Pokemon many are on the lookout for changes over time. So, one of the worst things fans eventually regret is transferring (deleting) Pokemon with great stats.

This is exactly the topic of discussion in a Reddit thread from Pokemon Go player Reasonable-Ant-8513, titled “Moment of Silence…” They explain: “Grieving the highly likely loss of the countless hundos and shinys I forfeited. I pray Professor Oak gives them the life I was too ignorant to give.”

Niantic

In fact, some fans weren’t even aware of the Perfect IV filter in the Pokedex, as it only unlocks when Trainers have caught at least 20 Pokemon with full stats.

One person explains that they started playing when Pokemon Go “first came out”, but upon picking it up recently they cleared out nearly all of their Pokemon without appraising them, following up by lamenting, “I try not to think about it”.

A big issue seems to also be players wasting their resources on mediocre Pokemon, only to regret it later, with one person adding, “I wasted so much stardust leveling up and giving a second move to useless mons.”

Another comment talks of a rare and very old catch, saying, “I have a 100% Venusaur from 08/01/2016. Not hatched, seems to be full odds but I just don’t remember catching it lol”. Well, there are always more Bulbasaurs out there.

While there’s no guarantee of a Perfect IV Pokemon, you can be sure to earn some great new Pocket Monsters if you check out our guide to Pokemon Go Community Day.

