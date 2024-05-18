Pokemon Go players beg Niantic for one new Berry addition

Pokemon Go fans have pleaded with developer Niantic to add in one final Berry to round out the available item pool.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit gained traction after a user named ‘Reasonable_Bag_1194’ said, “Niantic, PLEASE complete this trio.”

The trainer included a modified screenshot of their inventory that showed a rough sketch of a ‘Bronze Nanab Berry.’ The name of this hypothetical Berry rounds out the Golden Razz and Silver Pinap Berries that are already in the game.

As fans know, each Berry in Pokemon Go has a different effect. Pinap Berries double the amount of Candy trainers receive upon a successful capture, while Razz Berries increase the success rate of captures. The Silver and Gold variations increase those effects even further.

However, the Nanab Berry has never had an enhanced version released. When used on a wild Pokemon, it slows the monster’s movement, which makes it easier to land Ball throws.

Pokemon Go fans in the comments agreed it was time for an additional Nanab Berry. “I’ve had this same idea in my head as well,” said one player. “Catch boosters like Silver Pinap, makes Pokémon move less. A bit stronger than regular Nanab.”

While many agreed the Bronze Nanab Berry should be implemented, some were conflicted on what in-game effect it should have.

“A berry that completely freezes the Pokemon. And maybe the inner circle lol,” suggested one fan.

Instead of stopping the Pokemon’s movement altogether, some trainers suggested making the catching circle wider or shrink slower to make timing Nice, Great, and Excellent throws easier.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

This isn’t the first time trainers have asked for Berry changes in Pokemon Go. Some fans of the franchise in the past have wished the feature would be expanded upon, such as adding Berry Gardens where fans can cultivate Berries themselves.

Dataminers have found code for different unused Berries in Pokemon Go, so perhaps Bronze Nanab Berries will make their way to the mobile game someday.