Pokemon Go trainers still confused by one glaring omission to the Pokedex

After an updated infographic gained traction among the Pokemon Go community, fans expressed confusion with one glaring omission surrounding the mobile game’s Pokedex.

The graphic itself came from the SilphRoad subreddit, where one trainer informed fans of all the missing Pokemon from Gens 4 through 7.

In total, Pokemon Go is still missing four Sinnoh Pokemon, five Unovan Pokemon, 16 Kalos Pokemon, 14 Alolan Pokemon, and eight Hisuian forms.

However, the graphic also noted that essentially all of Galar was not included, as hardly any Gen 8 Pokemon have made it to the mobile game. This is despite Pokemon Sword & Shield having been out for four and a half years at this point.

Some fans in the comments acknowledged how strange the exclusion of Galar has been. “Galar not being in the game (not even the starters) is still so mindblowing to me,” said one trainer. “It’s like they’re trying to wipe an entire Generation from existence just bc the game wasn’t as well-received on release.”

As of May 18, 2024, only 15 Galarian Pokemon have debuted in the mobile game, with a dozen or so Galarian forms also being available.

The exact reason for the exclusion is unclear. Still, the fact that the Paldean starters were added to the game before the Gen 8 starters makes the matter even more confusing.

Some fans guessed it was because of the controversy surrounding Gen 8’s ‘Dexit’ fiasco, while others pinned the blame on worldwide events during 2020.

Others guessed that Niantic would swing back to Gen 8 after the Scarlet & Violet hype died down a bit.

“It’s just that Paldea is the current region, so TPC probably wanted to prioritize Switch marketing over being completely chronological. They’ll probably release Galar before Unova Tour is my guess,” guessed one trainer.

It’s unclear when exactly fans can expect more Gen 8 monsters in Pokemon Go, though fans have certainly noticed their absence.