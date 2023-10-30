OP Pokemon suffers as Scarlet & Violet players finally figure out counters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest regional tournament saw some big shakeups, as Ogerpon slips out of the top 12 list, and some other options rise.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive scene has been on a strange journey as initially the original influx of new creatures meant that paradox Pokemon were ruling the roost. After some quick bans and a few smart counters from the community, the scene settled into a familiar pattern.

However, the recent addition of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC brought with it some brand new Pocket Monsters, and thankfully a much-needed shake-up to competition, as many previous Pokemon returned to the games.

One of the main new additions was the mythical Pokemon Ogerpon, a shy mask-wearing creature with multiple forms, and some ridiculous stats to back up a hefty signature move called Ivy Cudgel.

Ogerpon drops out of the top rankings after Toronto’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet regional tournament

This weekend saw the 2024 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Toronto Regional Championships, and the winning team not only eschewed Ogerpon, but was in fact exactly the same winning team as last week’s tournament winner in France.

Winner ChuppaVGC‘s team consisted of Chien-Pao, Rillaboom, Hisuian Arcanine, Urshifu Rapid Strike, Tornadus Incarnate, and Flutter Mane.

This is almost exactly the same as winner Simone Sanvito’s team that stormed last week’s 2024 Pokemon Lille Regional Championships in France, with a few small changes to tera types and moves.

While Ogerpon’s Hearthflame and Wellspring forms have been consistently in the top rankings, it seems excitement for the new Pokemon is waning, alongside a growing list of counters thanks to trainers adapting over time.

Hopefully, the next additions with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC help to shake things up a little further.