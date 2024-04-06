Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share genius OHKO strats for 7-star Meganium

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have shared some impressive strats to knock out 7-star Meganium’s Tera Raid in just one hit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting a 7-star Meganium Tera Raid battle from Thursday, April 4, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, April 7, at 4:59 PM PDT.

Naturally, trainers who want to farm some Herba Mystica and catch as Meganium of their own should try their hand at taking down this strong Grass-type.

To help with that, some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community members have shared different strategies they’ve used to take down 7-star Meganium in just one hit.

First up, a Reddit user named AKssbu shared a post on the Scarlet & Violet subreddit that laid out a four-person team that trainers can use to take on this raid.

The team consisted of two Umbreon, a Medicham, and an Urshifu. The Umbreon are there to use Screech to lower Meganium’s Defense, while Medicham is there for Utility.

To pull off the strat, both Umreon used Screech on turn one, Medicham used Taunt, and Urshifu used Swords Dance. Next, One Umbreon used Screech while another used Helping Hand.

Finally, Medicham used Skill Swap on Urshifu to give it Pure Power, and then Urshifu used Wicked Blow to OHKO Meganium.

Another user named Hoopawho shared a different OHKO strat, which centered around Krookodile.

With a team consisting of Krookodile, Meowscarada, Oranguru, and Medicham, this trainer was also able to knock out Meganium in one hit.

After Meganium set up both Reflect and Light Screen, the team gets Krookodile ready to inflict series damage with a Medicham Skill Swap. Thanks to Power Trip, Krookodile can OHKO Meganium on turn two.

Finally, a trainer going by the name Nommable123 was able to OHKO Meganium using Magikarp.

This strategy took some serious planning, but the OP broke it down step-by-step in the comments section.

Like any 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Meganium is no joke. Hopefully, these OHKO strats can inspire trainers to pull off their own impressive plays and earn some Herba Mystica along the way.