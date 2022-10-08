Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are chopping at the bit waiting for any morsel of information about the ninth generation of Pokemon games.

With each new entry in the franchise, players are desperately searching for information regarding new Pokemon. So far we have seen the first stage of the new starters, the two box legendaries, and a few other memorable creatures found in the Paldea region.

But the question still remains: how many new Pokemon will be introduced in Scarlet & Violet? Will it be less than 90 like in Gens 7 & 8, or will we have another generation that introduces over 100 new Pokemon?

Riddler_Khu tweeted a riddle that is meant to reveal the number of Pokemon in the Pokedex

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex leak

On October 8, notable leaker Riddler_Khu tweeted a cryptic equation that was meant to reveal the number of Pokemon in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex. It read “297 + 103 = 400 (and 40+)”.

This riddle was easily deciphered by the Pokemon community, and it allegedly reveals the number of new and returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Players believe that the regional Pokedex will contain 400 Pokemon total with 297 being returning species and 103 being brand new Pokemon.

So far, 17 new Pokemon have been revealed meaning players still have 86 new creatures to look forward to discovering. However, a recent trailer gave players a few glimpses of unrevealed Pokemon hidden in the background.

The 40+ that Riddler mentioned are assumed to be Pokemon that can only be transferred into the game from HOME. These include the Charizard line, the Legendary bird trio, and Mew/Metwo.

Fellow leaker Centro would later post a photo showing all 297 returning Pokemon as well as the 40+ Pokemon players can allegedly transfer in from HOME.

That being said, these are just leaks and we won’t know for sure the size of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex until the game releases next month.