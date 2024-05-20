Pokemon should “print less Charizards” and revive these favorites

Some Pokemon, like Charizard and the Eeveelutions, can be found in almost every Pokemon TCG expansion set out there. These ‘mons are exceptionally popular and collectors are spoilt for choice when looking for rare pieces to add to their collection.

Other Pokemon, however, aren’t so lucky. There are some critters in the franchise that have been left by the wayside in terms of trading cards, getting little to no attention from Pokemon card designers, and these exclusions make no sense at all.

Chikorita, Igglybuff, and Munchlax are popular in their own right, but they haven’t received any new cards since the Sun & Moon era. Budew and Chingling have had it worse as they kept getting ignored since Diamond & Pearl – despite Chingling being in the Scarlet & Violet DLC.

In a recent discussion, a Pokemon TCG collector revealed a handy graphic showing a wide list of Pokemon that have been left out for consecutive Western expansion sets. Some make sense, like the Ultra Beasts, but there are several Starter Pokemon and popular critters like Pichu on the list.

Other Pokemon card fans were fascinated by the strange list, pointing out their favorites and lamenting over the ones they’re missing. A frustrated collector joked, “Maybe they would print more of them if they print less Charizards and Pikachus?”

Another reader pointed out how odd the list felt, saying, “Some of these make sense and some make zero sense at all lol, like Treecko and Sceptile and Torchic are all pretty damn popular Pokemon. Chikorita is decently popular too. And Snivy??”

While many fans agreed with the list, a few pointed out some issues – namely that Torchic and Combusken were actually featured in the Sword & Shield era of the game, albeit in a minor fashion with a singular card each in Darkness Ablaze.

Others took the opportunity to slam their least favorite ‘mons, with one player poetically saying, “Chikorita can never get a card for the rest of eternity for all I care, screw that pear.”

While some of the omissions do make sense, there are a fair few Pokemon that feel like perfect inclusions for modern-day sets. Snorlax is still popular in the current competitive circuit, for example, so why can’t Munchlax get a new Illustration Rare?

It’s unlikely that we’ll see the more niche Pokemon like Budew and Chingling make a resurgence, but it’s hard to say with 100% certainty. There are some incredible expansion sets on the way this year and The Pokemon Company is nailing their theming, so we could see some unique new cards.