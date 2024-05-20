Pokemon Go player defies odds with rare nundo shiny catch amid controversial Bounsweet Event

A Pokemon Go player has managed to catch a rare nundo Bounsweet during the recent Community Event despite the chances of doing so being extremely slim.

The latest Pokemon Go event, The Bounsweet Community Day, has been met with major backlash from fans. In large part due to the event still making it extremely difficult to catch the aforementioned Pokemon.

After all, the reasoning for these types of events is to make the spotlighted Pokemon more accessible and therefore, encourage players to go out, explore and catch them.

The Pokemon Go Bounsweet Community Day, which ran for three hours on May 19, 2024, gave players the chance to try their hand at catching a shiny Bounsweet.

During Community Days and events, developer Niantic picks a particular Pokemon to highlight. Offering up new Research Tasks & Challengers all geared towards helping players catch and find particular Pokemon or types of Pokemon.

In light of this, one Pokemon Go player has shared on Reddit how they have managed to defy the odds and not only catch a shiny Bounsweet but also one that is a nundo.

In Pokemon Go, a nundo is the name given to a Pokemon that has absolutely zero stats. While this does make it essentially useless to use, their rarity has made them a hot commodity.

One that players often share and brag about throughout the community. Catching a nundo that is also a shiny is an even rarer occurrence. Alternatively, players can also get their hands on shundos which are shiny Pokemon that have maxed stats.

While shundo’s and nundo’s are both extremely hard to catch, the latter is technically even less likely given they can only be caught in the wild and when there are no weather bonuses in play.

The original poster shared a photo of their new catch and revealed in their upload, “my first nundo ever caught and it’s a shiny!”

Fellow Pokemon Go players have commented on the post, congratulating the player on the rare find.