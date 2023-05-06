Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares trick for Inteleon to always land Critical hits

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers a useful method to increase the chance of Inteleon’s Critical hits.

On April 24, The Pokemon Company confirmed Inteleon would arrive in the Generation 9 games’ Tera Raids. The Water-type Pokemon is the final evolution of the Sword & Shield starter Sobble. Instead of its typical typing, Inteleon adopted an Ice Tera-type in the series of 7-Star Raids.

The Inteleon Tera Raid is currently repeating until 23:59 UTC on May 7. If players are lucky enough to catch the Pokemon in time, they can play around with this incredible Critical hit strategy for Inteleon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player’s advice increases Inteleon’s Critical hit chance

The Pokemon Company

On the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, Reddit user bloodpest explained how to improve the likelihood of Inteleon’s Critical hits. They suggested equipping Inteleon with Scope Lens and maxing out its friendship level for moves like Snipe Shot and Air Cutter. The OP also included a clip of the Water-type defeating Glimmora with Snipe Shot – which landed a Critical hit.

In the comment section, CrspyNuggs advised fellow players on how to reach max friendship. “Walk around with them and give them items that raise friendship, ” the user wrote. Some Pokeballs do it, and I believe picnics, if you eat a sandwich with them, help too.”

Other suggestions include catching in a Friend Ball, hatching from an Egg, and giving the Pokemon a Soothe Bell.

“You can also use Focus Energy with a Scope Lens to guarantee crits with any move, even without affection for PVP,” Jamtone123 claimed. However, Inteleon does not have access to Focus Energy in Scarlet & Violet.

If you’re having trouble completing the Inteleon Tera Raid, discover how this team knocked out the Pokemon in one turn. You can also read our other articles to figure out the best Pokemon to use in the 7-Star Tera Raids.