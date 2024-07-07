Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
Here’s a look at everything that comes with the two different versions of the Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research.
The Inbound from Ultra Space event has numerous chances to participate in Raids and get some Ultra Beasts like Kartana and Celesteela from the Alola region. Each event day will come with a different 5-Star Raid, which will include a different Ultra Beast.
Those who participate in Raids will also be able to make progress through a series of Timed Research challenges in Pokemon Go.
Here’s a look at what lies ahead in the upcoming event.
Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks
Thanks to Serebii, here are the research tasks and rewards for this Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go:
Step 1 of 1
- Win two Raids – Blacephelon encounter
- Win three Raids – Stakataka encounter
- Win four Raids – Guzzlord encounter
- Win five Raids – Nihilego encounter
- Win six Raids – Kartana encounter
- Win seven Raids – Celesteela encounter
- Win eight Raids – Xurkitree encounter
- Win nine Raids – Pheromosa encounter
- Win 10 Raids – Buzzwole encounter
Rewards: Buzzwole Candy x5, Pheromosa Candy x5, Xurkitree Candy x5
5-Star Raids during the above Pokemon will run from July 8-12, 2024.
The Inbound from Ultra Space will offer trainers the chance to get a special background for catching Ultra Beasts during the event. However, encountered Pokemon via the completion of the challenges above will not have the backgrounds.
Inbound from Ultra Space Premium Timed Research tasks
Here’s a look at the premium Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks:
Step 1 of 1
- Win two Raids – Blacephelon Candy XL x5
- Win three Raids – Stakataka Candy XL x5
- Win four Raids – Guzzlord Candy XL x5
- Win five Raids – Nihilego Candy XL x5
- Win six Raids – Kartana Candy XL x5
- Win seven Raids – Celesteela Candy XL x5
- Win eight Raids – Xurkitree Candy XL x5
- Win nine Raids – Pheromosa Candy XL x5
- Win 10 Raids – Buzzwole Candy XL x5
Rewards: Star Piece x1, Cosmog Candy x10, 2024 Stardust
How to access Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research
The regular Timed Research challenge for this event is free. The Premium Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research costs $5.00 USD or its equivalent in one’s region.
Those purchasing the Premium Timed Research challenge must do so by July 14, 2024 at 6 PM local time, and you’ll have to claim rewards by 8 PM local time.
Be sure to check out what else is happening in Pokemon Go, including what lies ahead for the upcoming Go Fest Global event.