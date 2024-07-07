Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at everything that comes with the two different versions of the Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research.

The Inbound from Ultra Space event has numerous chances to participate in Raids and get some Ultra Beasts like Kartana and Celesteela from the Alola region. Each event day will come with a different 5-Star Raid, which will include a different Ultra Beast.

Those who participate in Raids will also be able to make progress through a series of Timed Research challenges in Pokemon Go.

Here’s a look at what lies ahead in the upcoming event.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, here are the research tasks and rewards for this Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 1

Win two Raids – Blacephelon encounter

Win three Raids – Stakataka encounter

Win four Raids – Guzzlord encounter

Win five Raids – Nihilego encounter

Win six Raids – Kartana encounter

Win seven Raids – Celesteela encounter

Win eight Raids – Xurkitree encounter

Win nine Raids – Pheromosa encounter

Win 10 Raids – Buzzwole encounter

Rewards: Buzzwole Candy x5, Pheromosa Candy x5, Xurkitree Candy x5

5-Star Raids during the above Pokemon will run from July 8-12, 2024.

The Inbound from Ultra Space will offer trainers the chance to get a special background for catching Ultra Beasts during the event. However, encountered Pokemon via the completion of the challenges above will not have the backgrounds.

Article continues after ad

Inbound from Ultra Space Premium Timed Research tasks

Here’s a look at the premium Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research tasks:

Step 1 of 1

Win two Raids – Blacephelon Candy XL x5

Win three Raids – Stakataka Candy XL x5

Win four Raids – Guzzlord Candy XL x5

Win five Raids – Nihilego Candy XL x5

Win six Raids – Kartana Candy XL x5

Win seven Raids – Celesteela Candy XL x5

Win eight Raids – Xurkitree Candy XL x5

Win nine Raids – Pheromosa Candy XL x5

Win 10 Raids – Buzzwole Candy XL x5

Rewards: Star Piece x1, Cosmog Candy x10, 2024 Stardust

How to access Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research

The regular Timed Research challenge for this event is free. The Premium Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research costs $5.00 USD or its equivalent in one’s region.

Article continues after ad

Those purchasing the Premium Timed Research challenge must do so by July 14, 2024 at 6 PM local time, and you’ll have to claim rewards by 8 PM local time.

Be sure to check out what else is happening in Pokemon Go, including what lies ahead for the upcoming Go Fest Global event.