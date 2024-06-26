Pokemon Go players thrilled with Ultra Beast event but slam region-locking

Niantic has scored a win with the Pokemon Go community thanks to the announcement of a new event. Inbound from Ultra Space has been confirmed to kick off globally on July 8 for all players.

Intended as a lead-in for Pokemon Go Fest Global on July 13, Inbound from Ultra Space, as the name suggests, revolves around Ultra Beasts. With a slew of lucrative buffs and rewards confirmed to be on the cards, the reaction from fans has been mostly positive.

“Wow, that’s really nice actually… it’s going to take the pressure off getting the UBs I want before Go Fest so I can focus on Necrozma. Well done, Niantic,” came one response to the news on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“Actually some pretty exciting bonuses to hype GO Fest Global. Beast Balls for the weekend will be a huge plus,” added another.

“That’s perfect timing and takes some pressure off in regards to shiny hunting all the UBs at NY Go Fest,” one more satisfied Trainer mused.

Article continues after ad

However, some have voiced disappointment over the region-locked nature of Ultra Beasts in the same thread.

“This is a pretty decent event leading up to Go Fest. Kind of annoying they don’t stop the Regional-ness of the Buzz-Phero-Xurki trio and the Stakataka-Blacephalon duo. It’s one day, they could’ve easily mixed them up,” one player commented.

Article continues after ad

“Shame it’s still regionals. Got my Pheromosa in Madrid so already done with that” added another.

Regional limitations on Ultra Beasts will be relaxed during Go Fest Global, enabling players to catch and obtain every Ultra Beast regardless of their real-world location, so, unsurprisingly, Niantic hasn’t offered a similar boon here.

Either way, overall positivity from the Pokemon Go community is a much-needed win for the game’s developer after attracting criticism for its handling of Mega Rayquaza. The Gen 3 Legendary makes its return on Saturday, June 29, but only in Elite Raids.