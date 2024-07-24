How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Collection Challenges

How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Collection ChallengesThe Pokemon Company
The Collection Challenges for Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event have been revealed. Here’s what you’ll need to do to complete them.
Pokemon Go’s Strength of Steel event will mark the debut of Shiny Togedemaru alongside other Steel-type wild spawns, such as Ferroseed, Aron, and Magnemite.
As the second part of the mobile game’s Ultra Unlock series, Strength of Steel will include a Timed Research quest and Collection Challenges for players to complete.
If you’re interested in attempting the latter, here’s everything you need to know to collect its rewards.
Collection Challenge Strength of Steel Collection Challenges explained
Thanks to Serebii, we have all the information needed for trainers to complete the event’s three Collection Challenges.
This Ore That Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|How to catch it
|Stunfisk
|As a wild spawn
|Magnemite
|As a wild spawn
|Magneton
|Evolve a Magnemite
|Magnezone
|Evolve a Magneton
Those who complete the This Ore That challenge will receive 5000 Stardust, 100 Steelix Mega Energy, and a Steelix Encounter.
Heavy Metal Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|How to catch it
|Aron
|As a wild spawn
|Aggron
|Evolve Lairon
|Bronzor
|As a wild spawn
|Bronzong
|Evolve Bronzor
Those who complete the Heavy Metal challenge will receive 5000 Stardust, 100 Aggron Mega Energy, and an Aggron Encounter.
Chrome Catch Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|How to catch it
|Nosepass
|As a wild spawn
|Togedemaru
|As a wild spawn
1-star Raids
Field Research task reward
|Skarmory
|As a wild spawn
1-star Raids
|Beldum
|As a wild spawn
Field Research task reward
Finally, those who finish the Chrome Catch challenge will earn 5000 Stardust, 100 Scizor Mega Energy, and a Scizor Encounter.
Now that you know how to complete Strength of Steel’s Collection Challenge, check out what other events are happening in Pokemon Go.