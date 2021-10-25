Best team for the Ultra League Premier Classic in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Ultra League format is getting a shake-up with the Ultra League Premier Classic, which means Trainers will need to rethink their best team picks.

Niantic regularly introduces variations of the three main Pokemon Go Battle Leagues, such as the Master League Classic or the Great League Remix, but in Season 9 they’re merging two different formats to create the Ultra League Premier Classic.

Just like the regular Ultra League, only Pokemon under 2500 CP are allowed to enter. The Premier ruleset means Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are excluded, while the Classic ruleset means Pokemon powered up with XL Candy are banned.

Advertisement

This rule change means that many of the best Ultra League competitors aren’t allowed, so Trainers will have to revisit their best team lineups with some new picks. Below, you’ll find out recommendations to take you to victory.

Contents

Best team for Ultra League Premier Classic in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for Pokemon Go’s Ultra League Premier Classic is Trevenant, Sylveon, and Snorlax, as these are three of the strongest fighters in the meta and provide a good range of coverage against common enemies.

As always, it’s hard to say what the ultimate Ultra League Premier Classic team is, as it really depends on the opponents you’ll go up against. For example, Trevenant may be king, but it will always be weak against a powered-up Obstagoon.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule

Having said that, there are a few Pokemon that will perform well in most situations, which we’ve listed below. Premier Classic restrictions mean that none of these fighters require XL Candy, which makes them a lot more accessible.

Best Pokemon for the Ultra League Premier Classic

Trevenant

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Seed Bomb and Shadow Claw

Seed Bomb and Shadow Claw Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water

Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice

Trevenant is a relatively new addition to Pokemon Go, having debuted during the 2021 Halloween event, but it’s already being touted as a Go Battle League standout. That’s especially true in the Ultra League Premier Classic, where it’s arguably the top contender.

Shadow Claw has the best damage output and energy generation, so choose that as Trevenant’s Fast Move. As for Charged Moves, the low-cost Seed Bomb is great for taking out your opponent’s shields, while Shadow Claw acts as the perfect follow-up for huge damage.

Advertisement

Sylveon

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Moonblast and Psyshock

Moonblast and Psyshock Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting

Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting Weaknesses: Poison and Steel

Sylveon doesn’t always shine in the Go Battle League, but the Fairy-type Eeveelution finally gets a chance to rise to the top ranks in the Ultra League Premier Classic as the best Charmer, where it can take on Machamp, Obstagoon, and Dragonite with ease.

You’ll want Charm as Sylveon’s Fast Move as it has the benefit of STAB. When it comes to Charged Moves, Moonblast is the strongest Fairy-type attack on offer. If you have access to Psyshock (via Community Day or Elite TM), that should help Sylveon’s standing with extra coverage.

Swampert

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Resistances: Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire

Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire Weaknesses: Grass

Swampert is a relatively accessible Pokemon that’s already proven itself in countless leagues and cups, and it once again proves its worth in the Ultra League Premier Classic. It only has one weakness (Grass) and can counter the likes of Sylveon, Snorlax, and Charizard.

Advertisement

Mud Shot has the fastest energy generation of Swampert’s Fast Moves, which will grant you better access to its powerful Charged Moves. Ideally, you’ll want the Elite TM or Community Day-exclusive attack Hydro Cannon, but Earthquake is a solid backup otherwise.

Venusaur

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb

Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb Resistances: Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water

Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

Venusaur is another Pokemon that relies on a Community Day-exclusive move to really shine in the Ultra League Premier Classic. It’s one of the tankiest Grass-types you can get and has resistance to some of the most popular types here, including Fairy, Fighting, and Water.

Make sure you have Vine Whip as Venusaur’s Fast Move, as it has the best energy generation. The Elite TM or Community Day-exclusive attack Frenzy Plant is the superior Charged Move here, while Sludge Bomb is a good secondary choice that gets STAB and some extra Poison-type coverage.

Advertisement

Machamp

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Cross Chop and Rock Slide

Cross Chop and Rock Slide Resistances: Bug, Rock, and Dark

Bug, Rock, and Dark Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, and Psychic

The ol’ faithful Fighting-type Machamp gets a higher standing in the Ultra League Premier Classic, where it can defeat big players like Snorlax, Obstagoon, and Charizard. Shadow Machamp performs slightly better, but standard Machamp will serve you just fine too.

Counter is one of the best Fast Moves across Pokemon Go, so make sure you have that. Cross Chop is a great Charged Move that benefits from STAB and can be spammed to take out shields, while Rock Slide gives coverage against one of Machamp’s weaknesses, Flying-types.

Snorlax (Shadow)

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Moves: Body Slam and Superpower

Body Slam and Superpower Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

With Trevenant being such a powerhouse in the Ultra League Premier Classic, every Trainer needs a solid counter on their team. Shadow Snorlax fills this niche brilliantly, while also countering Sylveon, Gallade, and Empoleon – although regular Snorlax can still claim victories against Trevenant.

Lick is the only Fast Move you should consider with Snorlax, so make sure you have it. Body Slam is a great Charged Move for taking out your opponent’s shields, while the Fighting-type attack Superpower is a good secondary choice to increase Snorlax’s coverage.

Pokemon Go Ultra League Premier Classic date & time

The Ultra League Premier Classic kicks off in the Pokemon Go Battle League on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1pm PDT and runs until Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1pm PDT.

It will run alongside the Halloween Cup, which only allows Fairy, Dark, Ghost, Bug, and Poison-types under 1500 CP to take part. See our Halloween Cup guide for team recommendations.

You can see the current Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 schedule and rewards here.