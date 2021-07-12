Best Pokemon for the Great League Remix in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Great League Remix puts a major twist on a familiar Go Battle League challenge, forcing trainers to rethink the Pokemon they’d usually have on their team.

Season 8 of the Go Battle League rumbles on, and things have gone full circle as the Great League is once again returning to play. Running alongside it will be the Great League Remix, which switches the game up entirely.

As well as the traditional 1500 CP limit on Pokemon in your team, the top 20 Pokemon used by Ace rank Trainers and above in the Great League will be banned from entry, meaning classics like Azumarill and Altaria are unavailable.

With so many restrictions put in place by Niantic, it might be hard to figure out what Pokemon you should use. To help you out, we’ve put together a ‘best team’ and a list of recommendations to take into the Great League Remix.

Best team for the Pokemon Go Great League Remix

For the best chance of success in the Great League Remix, we’d recommend a team consisting of Registeel, Mandibuzz, and Machamp. These three will give you solid coverage and wins against some of the biggest opponents you’ll face.

As with any League or Cup in the Go Battle League, though, it’s hard to say what a definitive ‘best team’ will be, as it really depends on the Pokemon you’re up against – something you won’t know until you’ve already entered a battle.

However, there are some standouts that should definitely be on your radar. Below you’ll find information on five of the best Pokemon (and movesets) to take into the Great League Remix to help you win and work your way up the ranks.

Best Pokemon for the Great League Remix

Registeel

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Move: Focus Blast and Flash Cannon

Focus Blast and Flash Cannon Strengths: Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, and Ground

If you’re lucky enough to have one below the 1,500 CP limit, then the extremely bulky and resistant Legendary titan Registeel is pretty much the ultimate choice you can take into Pokemon Go’s Great League Remix.

With Lock On as its Fast Move, it’ll be able to gain enough energy to unleash its powerful Charged Moves in no time. Flash Cannon benefits from STAB, and Focus Blast provides some useful Fighting-type damage.

Mandibuzz

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Move: Foul Play and Aerial Ace

Foul Play and Aerial Ace Strengths: Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic

Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Expect to see quite a lot of Mandibuzz in Pokemon Go’s Great League Remix, as it’s one of the best choices given the restrictions in play. It can also easily handle major opponents like Jellicent, Nidoqueen, and Whiscash.

When it comes to Fast Moves, you’ll want Snarl in your moveset for its fast energy gain. As for Charged Moves, Foul Play deals high damage and has more neutral coverage, while Aerial Ace benefits from STAB.

Nidoqueen

Fast Move: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Move: Poison Fang and Earth Power

Poison Fang and Earth Power Strengths: Poison, Electric, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Rock

Poison, Electric, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Rock Weaknesses: Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water

One of Nidoqueen’s biggest advantages is that it can take down Registeel, which will likely reign supreme in the Great League Remix meta. However, it can also counter the likes of Whiscash and Jellicent if needed.

The pairing of Poison Jab as a Fast Move and Poison Fang as a Charged Move make Nidoqueen a powerful STAB attacker to have on your team, while Earth Power as a second Charged Move can handle the aforementioned Registeel.

Whiscash

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Move: Mud Bomb and Blizzard

Mud Bomb and Blizzard Strengths: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel

Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Grass

Whiscash has always been a solid choice for the Great League, and that’s only amplified in the Remix where many better options have been banned – especially when a Ground/Water-typing means it only has one weakness, Grass.

The Fast Move Mud Shot has great energy gain, allowing Whiscash to access its Charged Moves. For these, you should go with the low-cost Mud Bomb for spamming, and the powerful Blizzard for an incredible 135 Damage.

Machamp

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Cross Chop and Rock Slide

Cross Chop and Rock Slide Strengths: Bug, Dark, and Rock

Bug, Dark, and Rock Weaknesses: Flying, Fairy, and Psychic

Surprisingly, Pokemon Go fan-favorite Machamp hasn’t been banned in the Great League Remix. Shadow Machamp is the supreme option, but even in regular form, good ol’ Machamp is the best Fighting-type you’ll be able to use here.

Counter is the best Fast Move you can get with Machamp. Team it up with the Charged Move Cross Chop, and you’ve got two excellent STAB moves. Rock Slide as a second Charged Move will give you coverage against Flying-types, one of Machamp’s weaknesses.

Pokemon Go Great League Remix ban list

The following 20 Pokemon cannot be used in the Great League Remix:

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Meganium

Azumarill

Politoed

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Medicham

Altaria

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galvantula

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

As you can see, some of the most powerful Pokemon in the traditional Great League meta have been excluded from the Great League Remix, so Trainers will really have to think outside the box for this one.

But if you use any of the Pokemon we’ve suggested, you should have a great shot at success.

Pokemon Go Great League Remix date & time

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Great League Remix will return on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1pm PDT and run until Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1pm PDT.

That’s it for our Great League Remix recommendations. To help you get ahead of the curve, you can check out the full Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8 schedule right here.