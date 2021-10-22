How to get Phantump and evolve into Trevenant in Pokemon Go

Phantump and its evolution Trevenant are making their Pokemon Go debut during the second part of the Halloween Mischief event, Ghoulish Pals. Here’s how to get them both.

Niantic has introduced loads of new features to celebrate Halloween in Pokemon Go this year, including a size mechanic for Pumpkaboo, the debut of Mega Absol in Raids, and the return of Darkrai with the move Sludge Bomb.

There’s also a spooky new addition to the Pokedex: the Ghost/Grass-type Phantump! From October 22, 2021, Trainers will be able to catch Phantump in the game and evolve it into the elder tree Pokemon, Trevenant.

You can find more information about the other new Halloween event debuts, Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, right here, but on this page, we’re going to explain how you can get Phantump and evolve it into Trevenant.

How to get Phantump in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways Trainers can catch Phantump in Pokemon Go right now:

Finding it in the wild.

Defeating it in a 1-star Raid Battle.

Hatching it from a 7km Egg.

While it is possible to encounter Phantump in the wild, it will likely have a low spawn rate and be difficult to catch, as many new Pokemon are when they first debut. Raids might be your best chance at getting one.

You can also hatch Phantump from 7km Eggs that you receive in Gifts during the second half of the Halloween Mischief event, Ghoulish Pals, but the chances of getting one this way are quite slim.

How to evolve Phantump into Trevenant

In order to evolve Phantump into Trevenant, players will need to trade it with a friend or earn 200 Candy for this particular species. That’s a pretty high cost, so you’ll need to catch plenty of Phantump.

The trading method might be easier, but there are some restrictions. Trades need to be completed while in close proximity with a Friend, not remotely, and it will cost both players a decent chunk of Stardust.

Another drawback with the trading evolution method is that each Pokemon can only be traded once and can’t be sent back. This means you’ll need to find a Friend who’s willing to send a Phantump your way.

If you decide to go with the traditional Candy evolution method, remember you can use Pinap Berries when catching Phantump and go walking with Phantump as your Buddy to earn some extra Candy.

You’ll also be able to earn 10 Phantump Candy by completing Step 11 of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, which continues to slowly unlock step-by-step during the Season of Mischief.

Can Phantump and Trevenant be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Phantump is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Trevenant is also unavailable. This was expected, as Niantic rarely debuts new Pokemon alongside their Shiny variant.

It’s likely that Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trevenant will arrive during a future event, probably during the Halloween season. It’s simply a waiting game for now.