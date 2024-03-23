Pokemon Go Whimsicott: Best Moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers can catch Cottonee and Whimsicott in Pokemon Go, and this Grass/Fairy-type could make a strong asset in battle. So, let’s go over Whimsicott’s best PvP and Raid content moveset in Pokemon Go.

Whimsicott made its debut in the mainline series in Generation 5, and it’s available for trainers to get in Pokemon Go.

After Gen 6, both Cottonee and Whimsicott were made Grass/Fairy-types, which has certainly helped their battle prowess.

So, for those looking to raise a Whimsicott in Pokemon Go and use it for PvP or Raid content, let’s breakdown its best moveset for each type of play.

Contents

Pokemon Go Whimsicott all moves

The Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon, Whimsicott, can learn the following moves in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Charm (Fairy/STAB)

Fairy Wind (Fairy/STAB)

Charged Moves

Seed Bomb (Grass/STAB)

Moon Blast (Fairy/STAB)

Hurricane (Flying)

Grass Knot (Grass/STAB)

Pokemon Go Whimsicott best moveset for PvP

Whimsicott’s best PvP moveset should be Charm as the Fast Move with Seed Bomb and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Interestingly, two Fast Move options can work out well for Whimsicott, but Charm allows for higher overall damage output when paired with certain Charged Moves.

That being said, using Fairy Wind and Grass Knot in combination can prove to be an effective substitute moveset in PvP.

However, should trainers opt for Charm as suggested, the first Charged Move should go to Seed Bomb. Seed Bomb costs less energy than its alternatives and benefits from STAB. Pairing Grass Knot with Charm will not be as effective.

The second Charged Move should go to Moonblast thanks to Fairy-type’s coverage.

Pokemon Go Whimsicott best moveset for Raids

Whimsicott’s Raid moveset is a bit more straightforward. For Raid content, trainers should opt for Fairy Wind with Grass Knot and Seed Bomb as the Charged Moves.

While Whimsicott may not be the strongest attacker in Pokemon Go, trainers who enjoy this fluffy little cotton ball can still make it work in PvE content.

That’s everything you need to know about Whimsicott’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check out our other guides:

