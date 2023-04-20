How to get Bounsweet in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Bounsweet has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, but how do you catch it? Can it be Shiny? And what about its evolutions? We’ve got you covered.

The adorable Grass-type Bounsweet first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region, and now it’s made its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut as part of this year’s Sustainability Week event.

As well as being able to catch Bounsweet, you’ll also be able to evolve a Steenee and the fan-favorite Tsareena. Here’s everything you need to know about these new additions to the Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic

How to catch Bounsweet in Pokemon Go

The easiest way to catch Bounsweet is to go out exploring and find one in the wild, although it’s worth pointing out that Bounsweet is listed as a rare encounter so your chances of finding one this way are probably going to be quite slim.

Remember to check the Nearby feature to see if there are any Bounsweet at landmarks near your current location. You can also use Incense to increase the number of wild spawns as you explore.

Article continues after ad

How to evolve Bounsweet in Pokemon Go

You can evolve Bounsweet into Steenee once you’ve collected 25 Candy. You can then evolve Steenee into Tsareena with 100 Candy.

This will be quite a time-consuming evolution process, especially as Bounsweet is a rare encounter, so remember to use Pinap Berries when catching wild Bounsweet to get double the Candy as a reward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re struggling to save up enough Candy, you can also set Bounsweet as your Buddy Pokemon and it will find Candy as you go out exploring together.

Article continues after ad

Can Bounsweet be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Bounsweet is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s very rare for a new species to debut in Pokemon Go alongside its Shiny variant, so you’ll have to make do with regular Bounsweet for now.

That’s everything you need to know about Bounsweet! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | How to get more Poke Balls