Best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Cresselia has been added to the Raid schedule in Pokemon Go, which will make the Psychic-type Pokemon more accessible to the community. Here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for Cresselia and whether it is any good.

Pokemon Go trainers have an increased opportunity to encounter Cresselia, as developer Niantic added the Psychic-type Legendary to Raids in August 2023.

For those who are able to catch Cresselia, the question after it’s been caught becomes this: what moves should be equipped to the Legendary?

With that said, let’s take a look at the best moves for Cresselia and whether it’s any good.

Best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon Go

Trainers should opt to equip Cresselia with Psycho Cut as the Fast Move, and Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Cresselia is a defensive mammoth thanks to its bulk, so the key to success with the Psychic-type Legendary is a defensive setup that can wear down the opposition.

While Cresselia won’t receive a STAB (same type attack bonus) from Moonblast or Grass Knot, the moves do serve as major protection in matchups against the likes of Swampert, Giratina, and Zygarde — three meta staples.

All moves Cresselia can learn in Pokemon Go

These are the Fast and Charged Moves that Cresselia can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Confusion (Psychic)

Charged Moves

Moonblast (Fairy)

Grass Knot (Grass)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Aurora Beam (Ice)

Is Cresselia any good in Pokemon Go?

Cresselia’s defensive capabilities and access to moves like Grass Knot and Moonblast make the Psychic-type Pokemon very good for the Ultra League in Pokemon Go. PvPoke‘s rankings as of August 2023 rated Cresselia as the third-best Pokemon in that format, behind Zygarde (Complete Forme) and Registeel.

Now that you know which moves work best with Cresselia and its strength in the meta, make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage.

