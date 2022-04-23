Pokemon Go’s Strong Stuff Special Research quest has arrived, with a new set of Stufful Community Day-themed tasks and rewards for players to enjoy.
The latest Community Day event stars Stufful, the adorable Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon from the Alola region. It’s the first time this species and its evolution, Bewear, have appeared in Pokemon Go!
As well as boosted Stufful spawns and an exclusive move for Bewear when evolved, there’s also a new Strong Stuff Special Research quest for trainers who purchase an event ticket from the in-game Shop.
Below, you’ll find all of the tasks involved in the Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.
Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Strong Stuff Special Research quest in Pokemon Go:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Stufful – 20 Pinap Berries
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – Stufful encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 50 Stufful Candy
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Stufful encounter, and 1 Star Piece
Step 2 of 4
- Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon – 50 Stufful Candy
- Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Stufful encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of Stufful in the wild – 15 Poke Balls
Rewards: 1500 XP, Stufful encounter, 1 Lucky Egg
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Stufful encounter
- Catch 15 Stufful – 1 Incense
- Evolve 1 Stufful – 15 Great Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward! – 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Claim Reward! – 3500 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Bewear encounter, and 100 Stufful Candy
How to get Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest
To unlock the Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).
You’ll need to purchase a ticket before the Community Day ends and log in during the event to claim it. The Community Day takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2PM to 5PM.
The Special Research quest can be completed at any time once you’ve claimed it, but it will be much easier to finish during the Community Day as most tasks will involve catching Stufful.
