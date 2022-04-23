Pokemon Go’s Strong Stuff Special Research quest has arrived, with a new set of Stufful Community Day-themed tasks and rewards for players to enjoy.

The latest Community Day event stars Stufful, the adorable Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon from the Alola region. It’s the first time this species and its evolution, Bewear, have appeared in Pokemon Go!

As well as boosted Stufful spawns and an exclusive move for Bewear when evolved, there’s also a new Strong Stuff Special Research quest for trainers who purchase an event ticket from the in-game Shop.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks involved in the Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Strong Stuff Special Research quest in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Stufful – 20 Pinap Berries

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Stufful encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 50 Stufful Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Stufful encounter, and 1 Star Piece

Step 2 of 4

Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon – 50 Stufful Candy

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Stufful encounter

Take 3 snapshots of Stufful in the wild – 15 Poke Balls

Rewards: 1500 XP, Stufful encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Stufful encounter

Catch 15 Stufful – 1 Incense

Evolve 1 Stufful – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – 2 Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Bewear encounter, and 100 Stufful Candy

How to get Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest

To unlock the Pokemon Go Strong Stuff Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

You’ll need to purchase a ticket before the Community Day ends and log in during the event to claim it. The Community Day takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2PM to 5PM.

Advertisement

The Special Research quest can be completed at any time once you’ve claimed it, but it will be much easier to finish during the Community Day as most tasks will involve catching Stufful.

Once you’ve completed the Strong Stuff Special Research quest, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule