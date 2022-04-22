Best moveset for Bewear in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Bewear is making its Pokemon Go debut, so you might be wondering what its best moveset is and whether it’s any good for PvP battles. Let’s find out!

The Alola region’s adorable Normal/Fighting-type Stufful will finally arrive in Pokemon Go during the April 2022 Community Day, which means trainers can get its powerful final evolution Bewear.

Bewear will also be able to learn the Community Day-exclusive attack Drain Punch during the event, which is a totally new move for Pokemon Go, so it’s important to know if it’s worth keeping or replacing.

Below, you’ll find out the best moveset to teach Bewear in Pokemon Go, as well as tips on when to use it in PvP Battles against other Trainers.

Advertisement

Contents

Best moveset for Bewear in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets to teach Bewear in Pokemon Go is Shadow Claw as a Fast Move combined with Superpower and Stomp as Charged Moves.

While it sadly doesn’t benefit from STAB damage, Shadow Claw is the only viable Fast Move for Bewear to learn, as both Tackle and Low Kick are notoriously bad moves that should be avoided at all costs.

Superpower is Bewear’s best Charged Move, even with the self-debuff, so make sure you have it. The Community Day attack Drain Punch just isn’t that good, so you’re better off with Stomp as a second option.

Advertisement

All moves Bewear can learn in Pokemon Go

Bewear can learn a total of three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Bewear Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Tackle (Normal)

Bewear Charged Moves

Drain Punch (Fighting) – Elite Move

Payback (Dark)

Stomp (Normal)

Superpower (Fighting)

Is Bewear any good in Pokemon Go?

It’s too early to say whether Bewear will have any significant impact on the Pokemon Go Battle League meta, but right now, it looks like it could actually be a pretty good addition to your collection.

Bewear with the moveset we’ve recommended above ranks quite high in the Great League, with potential wins against some big names including Bastiodon, Galarian Stunfisk, and even the Legendary Registeel.

Read More: Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Things don’t look quite as good for Bewear in the Ultra League, but it’s certainly not the worst option. With Payback instead of Drain Punch, you’ll be able to take down the likes of Giratina, Melmetal, and Jellicent.

Advertisement

A couple of things hold Bewear back from becoming a standout Pokemon: A low Defense stat and a lack of good Fast Moves – especially when its only viable option, Shadow Claw, doesn’t benefit from STAB.

Unfortunately, as Bewear debuted during a Community Day event, it’s unlikely that it will learn a better Fast Move any time soon, and the Defense boost of Drain Punch isn’t enough to make it worth running.

That’s everything you need to know about Bewear! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM