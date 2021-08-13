Pokemon Go September 2021 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

Another month means another Community Day for Pokemon Go fans to enjoy. Up next is September 2021, and Trainers already have some ideas of who the star of the show could be.

Community Days are once-a-month events that shine a light on one specific Pokemon. As well as boosted spawn rates, there are event-exclusive Special Research tasks to complete, bonuses like double XP, and rare moves to be unlocked.

Unlike the weekly Spotlight Hours which only last for 60 minutes, Community Days give players six hours to make the most of everything there is to enjoy. They also take place on weekends, so most Trainers will be able to get involved.

While Niantic hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing in the next Community Day yet, there are plenty of rumors and theories about who it could be! Here’s everything we know so far…

Pokemon Go September Community Day headliner rumors

The September Community Day is a tricky one to predict, as Niantic have really bucked the trend recently and given us three brilliant headliners in a row: PvP champion Gible (June), starter Tepig (July), and fan-favorite Eevee (August).

As a result, it seems as though September could go one of two ways: Either another brilliant headliner to continue the ongoing 5th-anniversary Pokemon Go celebrations, or a useless headliner to balance out the recent highlights.

If we’re going with the first scenario, then it could be Deino, as many Trainers are anticipating that it will get a Community Day at some point soon. It’s now been three months since the last PvP favorite, Gible, was a headliner, so it’s not impossible.

Another potential headliner is Oshawott, as it’s the only Unova-region starter that hasn’t received a Community Day. Snivy was in April, and Tepig was in July, so it does make sense for Oshawott to appear in October, but that’s not set in stone and it could be September instead.

A final theory is that the next Community Day will introduce another Mega evolution, following in the footsteps of Mega Altaria which made its debut during May’s Swablu Community Day. If that happens, our money is on Aron and the debut of Mega Aggron.

If it’s not any of those options, then we’re not expecting anything majorly exciting. After three fan-favorite Community Days and the huge Go Fest 2021 celebrations, chances are September will be a little less interesting.

When is the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Niantic haven’t announced the date for the next Community Day yet, but based on previous events, we would expect to see it around the middle of September. Our best guess right now is September 12, 2021.

Of course, we’ll update this page as soon as Niantic confirm when the September Community Day is taking place, so make sure you check back soon!

How to prepare for September Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase two Incense to use throughout the day.

to use throughout the day. Save any Lures you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on LOTS of Poke Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Clear out your Pokemon Storage in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing.

in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing. Purchase a ticket from the Shop to unlock the Community Day’s Special Research.

All Community Day Pokemon 2021

Pokemon Month Machop January 2021 Roselia February 2021 Fletchling March 2021 Snivy April 2021 Swablu May 2021 Gible June 2021 Tepig July 2021 Eevee August 2021

That’s everything we know about Pokemon Go’s September Community Day so far! We’ll keep this page updated when news gets announced about the date, time, and headliner, so check back soon.

