Pokemon Go August 2021 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

Another month means another Community Day for Pokemon Go fans to enjoy. Up next is August 2021, and Trainers already have some ideas of who the star of the show could be.

Community Days are once-a-month events that shine a light on one specific Pokemon. As well as spawn rates being boosted, there are event-exclusive Special Research tasks, bonuses like double XP, and rare moves to be unlocked.

Unlike the weekly Spotlight Hours which only last for 60 minutes, Community Days give players six hours to make the most of everything there is to enjoy. They also take place on weekends, so most Trainers will be able to get involved.

Advertisement

While Niantic hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing in the next Community Day yet, there are plenty of rumors and theories about who it could be! Here’s everything we know so far…

Pokemon Go August Community Day headliner rumors

Some of the biggest theories right now are that Roggenrola, Shinx, or Axew (or at least something around the same level of rarity and desirability) will be the August Community Day headliner. There are a couple of reasons for this.

After July’s Community Day focused on Tepig, it’s very unlikely that another starter Pokemon will be featured for another few months. For reference, the last starter Pokemon – Snivy – was April’s Community Day headliner.

Advertisement

It also seems unlikely that we’ll get another PvP favorite so soon after June’s Gible Community Day, which gave the entire player base the chance to get a powerful Garchomp. Niantic don’t do things like that often.

However, considering this year marks Pokemon’s 25th anniversary and Go’s 5th anniversary, Niantic could surprise us. Many Trainers are anticipating Deino will get a Community Day at some point soon, so that could be an unexpected option.

If it’s not any of those options, then we’re not expecting anything majorly exciting. After two fan-favorite Community Days and the huge Go Fest 2021 celebrations, chances are August will be a little less interesting.

Advertisement

When’s the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Trainers can look forward to the August Community Day taking place on Sunday, August 15, from 11AM to 5PM. This will be in your local time, so you won’t need to worry about converting timezones.

It’s been confirmed by Niantic that full details for the August 2021 Community Day will be announced at some point in July, so until then, we’ll just have to speculate!

How to prepare for Community Days

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase at least two Incense to use throughout the day.

to use throughout the day. Save any Lures you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on LOTS of Poke Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Clear out your Pokemon Storage for all the catching you’ll be doing.

for all the catching you’ll be doing. Purchase a ticket from the Shop to unlock the Community Day’s Special Research.

All Community Day Pokemon 2021

Pokemon Month Machop January 2021 Roselia February 2021 Fletchling March 2021 Snivy April 2021 Swablu May 2021 Gible June 2021 Tepig July 2021

That’s everything we know about August’s Community Day. Visit our Pokemon Go home page and follow @TrainerINTEL for the latest news and all the guides you need.