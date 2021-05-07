Gible Pokemon Go June Community Day: Headliner, event details & schedule - Dexerto

Out of nowhere, Gible has been confirmed as the Pokemon Go Community Day headliner for June, 2021. Now, we can officially add the Ground-Dragon-type to our diaries.

After Swablu, who will be the star of the show in May, comes Gible – the first in the evolution line that leads to the almighty Salamence.

There had been speculation that the developers may turn to a Fairy-type, following on from the Xerneas Luminous Legends X event in May, though now there are no questions to be answered in that regard.

When’s the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Gible has been confirmed as the next Community Day headliner, taking place on June 6, 2021.

The news was confirmed on May 7, 2021 by the official Pokemon Go App Twitter account. They posted: “Gible. June 6. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

How to prepare for Gible Community Day in June

If you’re looking to take part in the Gible Community Day event, there’s a few things you can do to prepare.

Get as many Pokecoins as you can in Pokemon Go! Spend your Pokecoins on at least two Incenses! Bring many Pokeballs with you! Collect as much Pokemon Candy as you can for Gible, so you can evolve it!

Gible Exclusive move

The exclusive move for Gible has not yet been confirmed for the June event, though each Headliner is usually given a move that doesn’t usually appear in-game. For example, in the past we’ve seen Machop get Payback. It remains to be seen which one will be selected for Gible.

Gible catch rate and Shiny odds

For Pokemon Go Community Day events, the catch rates for Headliner Pokemon are increased. The same goes for the Shiny catch rate.

Shiny Pokemon are the rarest form in-game, and many trainers have credited Community Days for their successful encounters. Maybe this time, you’ll grab a Shiny Gible as part of the action!

Community Day Pokemon 2021

Pokemon Month Machop January 2021 Roselia February 2021 Fletchling March 2021 Snivy April 2021 Swablu May 2021 Gible June 2021

For more Community Day information, stick with Dexerto’s Pokemon Go page for more tips, guides and news.