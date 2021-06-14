Pokemon Go July 2021 Community Day: Headliner rumors, date & time, how to prepare - Dexerto

Another month means another Community Day for Pokemon Go fans to get stuck into. Up next is July 2021, and trainers already have some ideas of who could be the star of the show.

Community Days are once-a-month events that shine a light on one specific Pokemon. As well as spawn rates being boosted, there are event-exclusive Special Research tasks, bonuses like double XP, and rare moves to be unlocked.

Unlike the weekly Spotlight Hours that only last for 60 minutes, trainers will have a six-hour window to enjoy the Community Day’s special features. They always take place on a Saturday, meaning most people will be able to join in.

While Niantic hasn’t confirmed who will be appearing in the next Community Day yet, there are plenty of rumors and theories about who it could be! Here’s everything we know so far…

When’s the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players can look forward to another exciting Community Day on Saturday, July 3, 2021. This month’s Community Day is earlier than usual, presumably so it doesn’t clash with Go Fest 2021.

As always, these monthly events take place in your local time, which means no matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to get involved on the day from 11AM to 5PM.

July 3 Community Day headliner rumors

It’s been confirmed by Niantic that the headliner for the July 3 Community Day will be announced on June 21. Until then, trainers have been busy speculating on who it could be – and there are some prominent rumors.

One of the biggest theories right now is that the July Community Day headliner could be Tepig. Starter Pokemon often appear in Community Days, and it makes sense for the Unova-region starter to follow on from April’s Community Day headliner, Snivy.

After trainers were able to stock up on Gible and evolve them into the pseudo-Legendary Garchomp in the well-received June Community Day, it’s unlikely that there will be another competitive fan favorite this month.

If it’s not Tepig, we’re not expecting anything majorly exciting, especially with Go Fest 2021 taking place in July. However, given that we’re in the middle of Pokemon Go’s 5th-anniversary celebrations, Niantic could surprise us!

How to prepare for Community Days

If you’re planning on taking part in the July Community Day, there are a few things you can do in advance to make sure you’re fully prepared:

Stock up on Poke Balls of all varieties – you’ll need them!

of all varieties – you’ll need them! Make sure you have enough Storage space for all the Pokemon you’ll be catching.

for all the Pokemon you’ll be catching. Save up your Berries to make catching Pokemon easier on the day.

to make catching Pokemon easier on the day. Use Lures at PokeStops, as they will last for three hours during Community Days.

Catch rate and Shiny Odds

During every Pokemon Go Community Day, the spawn rate for the Headline Pokemon increases, meaning trainers will be able to stock up on that creature’s Candy and evolve it faster than normal.

Another highlight of Community Days is that the Shiny rate of the Headline Pokemon will also increase. Many trainers credit these events for their successful Shiny encounters, so take advantage of them!

All Community Day Pokemon 2021

Pokemon Month Machop January 2021 Roselia February 2021 Fletchling March 2021 Snivy April 2021 Swablu May 2021 Gible June 2021

As you can see, there have been six Community Day headliners so far in 2021, ranging from Machop to Gible. When the July 3 headliner gets unveiled, that will take the total up to seven.

That’s everything we know about July’s Community Day right now. Follow our Twitter page @TrainerINTEL and visit our Pokemon Go page for the latest news and all the guides you need.