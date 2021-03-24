Pokemon Go April 2021 Community Day – date & start time, Shiny Snivy, more - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s April 2021 Community Day focuses on Snivy, the Grass Snake Pokemon introduced in Generation V. The limited-time event increases the chances of finding it in shiny form, introduces new Special Research tasks, and more.

Pokemon Go Community Day events are always a smash hit with fans, and the one coming up in April 2021 isn’t any different.

Niantic announced the news on their official blog and confirmed the event is all about Snivy, the popular Grass Pokemon with a notoriously smug yet adorable expression.

Pokemon Go April Community Day date & start time

The event kicks off on Sunday, April 11 at 11:00 AM local time and will run until 5:00 PM.

If you log in during that time, you’ll see Snivy appearing more frequently in the wild. And if you’re really lucky, you might encounter a shiny one.

Bonus & Rewards

Features

Snivy will appear more frequently in the wild, including shiny variants.

Evolving Servine into Serperior during the event, or up to two hours after, will result in one that knows Frenzy Plant.

Take pictures during the event to get photobombed by Snivy.

Players can purchase a Community Day Box with 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM for 1280 PokeCoins. However, it can only be bought one time.

The Snivy Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Snivy in the Sunshine, can be purchased for $1.

Rewards

3× Catch Stardust.

Incense used during the event will last three hours.

The event might seem a little underwhelming compared to last month’s event.

However, Snivy is a popular Pokemon in its own right, and trainers would love to find and catch a shiny one.

The event also gives trainers a golden opportunity to get their hands on some neat items at an affordable price, which is always nice.