Pokemon Go Season of Heritage: Start time, trailer & what to expect

Niantic is preparing a new P0kemon Go Season of Heritage to come after the Season of Mischief, and here’s everything we know so far.

On November 29, the developers of the popular iOS and Android application, PoGo, unveiled a fresh trailer for their next major narrative in-game.

This will be called the Season of Heritage, bringing with it a load of new research tasks, Raid Battles, bonuses, and more.

While information is a little on the slimmer side for the event, we do have some details on what to expect.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage start date

Pokemon Go’s Season of Heritage event will kick off on December 1, at 10 am local time, just a few days after Season 10 of Pokemon Go’s Battle League began.

Advertisement

This means that no matter where you’re located in the world, the Season of Heritage starts up at that time locally for you.

When does Pokemon Go Season of Heritage end?

The Pokemon Go Season of Heritage event ends on March 1, 2022, at 10am local time.

What to expect: Trailer

Niantic has released a new trailer for the Season of Heritage update, and there’s a number of things players should expect to see fall alongside this new season.

It will likely bring new breakthrough rewards, Special Research stories, bonuses, and special cup competitions for competitive players.

The full trailer can be seen below, courtesy of Pokemon Go’s YouTube channel.

Season of Heritage tasks, bonuses & rewards

A new Special Research story is expected to last the duration of the season, which should bring a few debuts with it – similarly to how the Season of Mischief did with Hoopa and Hoopa Unbound.

Advertisement

It gave players the chance to catch a Pokemon that’s never been made available before and lots of bonuses will be unlocked in the weekly tasks.

Once we have a full list of tasks, bonuses, and other rewards, we’ll be sure to update this page.