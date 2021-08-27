Pokemon Go Hoopa debut: Release date, Special Research Story & bonuses

The Pokemon Go Season of Mischief event is finally bringing Hoopa to the game this September, meaning players will be able to get ahold of the Psychic/Ghost-type Mythical Pokemon for the first time.

The game’s next major update adds a number of features to the game and will impact egg spawns for 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs.

For trainers looking forward to adding a load of new Pokemon to their collection, there’s new spawns for different biomes, as well as a list of different bonuses too.

However, one of the most exciting things about this event is the introduction of Hoopa, who featured in the 18th Pokemon movie and is a very popular figure in the series.

Hoopa Pokemon Go release time

Hoopa will be available to catch in Pokemon Go beginning Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11am local time.

How to get Hoopa in Pokemon Go

Load up Pokemon Go on September 5, 2021. Complete tasks, which will unlock for the event. Encounter Hoopa in Pokemon Go. Use Pokemon moves and Pokeballs to catch the Hoopa in battle.

Hoopa Special Research Story in Pokemon Go

How to complete Hoopa Special Research Story

The Pokemon Go Hoopa Research Story can be completed during the September season, where players have to complete Special Research Tasks.

The official live blog said: “On Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, various strange phenomena will be happening all around the world —maybe this has something to do with Hoopa?!”

Hoopa event

By completing the entire Special Research Story, players will be granted access to a special event at the end of the season.

When is the next Hoopa Research Task out?

There are a number of key dates that have been announced for Pokemon Go’s Hoopa Research Story, seen below:

Event date Event details September 1 Season of Mischief starts up September 5 Hoopa debuts September 8 TBC September 21 TBC

Event bonuses

There will be a Collection Challenge available featuring Pokemon attracted to Incense during the event hours. The Collection Challenge will reward Hoopa Candy and the Pokeball Lift avatar pose!

You’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon.

A free bundle containing an Incense will be available in the shop.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks to earn Rare Candies and a variety of Pokeball types.

Is there a Shiny Hoopa in Pokemon Go?

There is – at the time of writing – no confirmation that Hoopa can be encountered in its shiny form. However, there is a strong chance that this will be the case, and that news will be added to this guide if it’s announced.