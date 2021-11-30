Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Swinub Incense Day: Ice & Ground encounters, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go’s next event is here following the wrap-up of the Season of Mischief. The Season of Heritage is kicking off with an Incense Day based around Johto’s Swinub.

On December 1, the hit mobile app is saying hello to the Season of Heritage, which appears to be a tie-in with Pokemon Legends Arceus due to its logo being Sinnoh’s Mt. Coronet and the game releasing in January.

One of the first big events to come with the season is the Swinub Incense Day, which focuses on the Ice/Ground-type. Here’s everything you need to know, including all spawns and bonuses.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Swinub Incense Day start date & time

The Incense Day starts on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 11 AM local time. It goes on for six hours, ending at 5 PM local time that same day.

Trainers are going to want to stock up on Incense and Poke Balls for the event as it’s a long stretch to play for.

Swinub Incense Day exclusive move

If you evolve Swinub’s evolution, Piloswine, into Mamoswine during the event, it will know the Charged Attack Ancient Power.

Ancient Power is a Rock-type move that has 70 Power in Gyms and raids, and 45 Power in Trainer battles, with a chance of increasing Attack and Defense.

Pokemon Go Incense Day bonuses

There are two bonuses for the Swinub Incense Day:

Event-exclusive Field Research (to be announced)

1 PokeCoin bundle in the Shop, includes two Incense

Swinub Incense Day encounters

During the event, Incense will attract different Ice and Ground-types throughout the day. The type changes every hour: