Pokemon Go fans think Scorching Steps “Easter egg” is a big missed opportunity

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Scorching Steps event hides an Easter egg of sorts, but some players think this may just be a big missed opportunity for the mobile game.

June 2024 is packed full of events in Pokemon Go, with an in-person Go Fest event in Madrid, Goomy Communtiy Day, and standard events like Scorching Steps.

While Scorching Steps received a fairly lukewarm reception from the community after its announcement, will be the first time trainers can get their hands on Shiny Larvesta.

Of course, this means fans will be hatching a lot of eggs. Thankfully, Scorching Steps features a 1/2 and 1/4 hatch distance bonus, making the challenge a bit easier.

An eagle-eyed trainer by the username ‘ElectroBlade’ pointed out the hatch distance bonus could actually be “a cool Easter egg” on Niantic’s part.

Niantic

“Two of the main featured Pokemon in the event – Larvesta and Slugma – have an ability called Flame Body in the main games.”

In battle, Flame Body gives a Pokemon a 30% chance to leave an opponent with the Burn status effect should they be hit with a physical move. Outside of battle, however, Flame Body makes Pokemon eggs hatch at half the normal step count.

“Very fitting that this event in turn gives us 1/2 hatch distance as a bonus,” the OP noted.

However, some fans noted that this “Easter egg” seems more like a missed opportunity for a cool new feature in the mobile game.

“Now if only they’d give a slight hatch bonus when these Pokémon were your buddy. Buddy effects would be a good way to do more ‘abilities,'” argued one trainer.

Abilities are one of the biggest missing features in Pokemon Go, and trainers have been asking for some sort of implementation for years now.

NIANTIC

Fans in the comments ran with the concept, with many suggesting Pokemon they think would make a perfect fit.

“Would love this. Like Zigzagoons bringing you little items like potions or balls,” said one fan in reference to the Pickup ability.

Another trainer suggested, “Meowth bringing Coins if there’s a golden lure on screen,” about Meowth’s signature move, Pay Day.

There are plenty of cool additions Buddy abilities could bring to Pokemon Go, such as changing the in-game weather on the fly or hatching eggs faster outside of events.

While developer Niantic doesn’t seem too keen on adding abilities to Pokemon Go, this concept could be the fresh new feature the mobile game needs in 2024.