Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic: Start time, featured attack, bonuses

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic: Start time, featured attack, bonusesNiantic
Niantic has announced that the Fire-type Starter Cyndaquil will be the focus of Pokemon Go’s next Community Day Classic. Here’s what to know about this next event.
Pokemon Go has announced the focus of its next Community Day Classic: Cyndaquil. These events revisit past Community Day Pokemon, with this one giving the Gen 2 Fire-type Starter another opportunity to shine.
Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava and then Typhlosion — a powerful Fire-type that packs a real punch. Trainers who have a soft spot for this Starter from Gold & Silver won’t want to miss out on this event.
Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Cyndaquil Community Day Classic, including its date and time, event bonuses, and more.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic dates & times
Pokemon Go’s Cyndaquil Community Day Classic will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic featured attack
During the event or up to two hours after, those who evolve Quilava (Cyndaquil’s evolution) will receive a Typhlosion with the Charged Attack Blast Burn.
Blast Burn has 110 power in trainer battles as well as Gym and Raid battles.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic bonuses
Players can benefit from the following bonuses during the Cyndaquil Community Day Classic:
- 2x XP for catching Pokemon
- 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- Taking a few snapshots during Community Day will give a surprise
There will also be special Cyndaquil-centric PokeStop Showcases during the Community Day Classic.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Field Research
This Community Day Classic event will feature a Field Research challenge involving Cyndaquil. Trainers can earn rewards like Stardust, Great Balls, and encounters with Cyndaquil by completing tasks.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research
For $1 or equivalent in your local currency, trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in exchange for an exclusive Special Research quest. This Special Research does not need to be finished before a certain date.
Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Bundles
The game will also offer three special bundles during the event.
The first is the Ultra Community Day Classic Box. This is only available on the Pokemon Go web store and costs $4.99 or the local equivalent. It includes the following:
- 10 Ultra Balls
- 1 Elite Charged TM
- 1 Special Research story ticket
The other two Event Bundles will be available via Pokemon Go’s in-game shop.
1,350 PokeCoin Box
- 50 Ultra Balls
- 5 Super Incubators
- 1 Elite Charged TM
- 5 Lucky Eggs
480 PokeCoin Box
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 1 Incense
- 3 Super Incubators
- 1 Lure Module
That’s all you need to know about Cyndaquil’s Community Day Classic event in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide for Goomy’s June 2024 Community Day or the 40 best Fire-type Pokemon.