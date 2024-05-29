Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic: Start time, featured attack, bonuses

Niantic has announced that the Fire-type Starter Cyndaquil will be the focus of Pokemon Go’s next Community Day Classic. Here’s what to know about this next event.

Pokemon Go has announced the focus of its next Community Day Classic: Cyndaquil. These events revisit past Community Day Pokemon, with this one giving the Gen 2 Fire-type Starter another opportunity to shine.

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava and then Typhlosion — a powerful Fire-type that packs a real punch. Trainers who have a soft spot for this Starter from Gold & Silver won’t want to miss out on this event.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Cyndaquil Community Day Classic, including its date and time, event bonuses, and more.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s Cyndaquil Community Day Classic will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic featured attack

During the event or up to two hours after, those who evolve Quilava (Cyndaquil’s evolution) will receive a Typhlosion with the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Article continues after ad

Blast Burn has 110 power in trainer battles as well as Gym and Raid battles.

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic bonuses

Players can benefit from the following bonuses during the Cyndaquil Community Day Classic:

2x XP for catching Pokemon

2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Taking a few snapshots during Community Day will give a surprise

There will also be special Cyndaquil-centric PokeStop Showcases during the Community Day Classic.

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Field Research

This Community Day Classic event will feature a Field Research challenge involving Cyndaquil. Trainers can earn rewards like Stardust, Great Balls, and encounters with Cyndaquil by completing tasks.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Special Research

For $1 or equivalent in your local currency, trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in exchange for an exclusive Special Research quest. This Special Research does not need to be finished before a certain date.

ILCA / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Cyndaquil Community Day Bundles

The game will also offer three special bundles during the event.

The first is the Ultra Community Day Classic Box. This is only available on the Pokemon Go web store and costs $4.99 or the local equivalent. It includes the following:

10 Ultra Balls

1 Elite Charged TM

1 Special Research story ticket

The other two Event Bundles will be available via Pokemon Go’s in-game shop.

Article continues after ad

1,350 PokeCoin Box

50 Ultra Balls

5 Super Incubators

1 Elite Charged TM

5 Lucky Eggs

480 PokeCoin Box

30 Ultra Balls

1 Incense

3 Super Incubators

1 Lure Module

That’s all you need to know about Cyndaquil’s Community Day Classic event in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide for Goomy’s June 2024 Community Day or the 40 best Fire-type Pokemon.