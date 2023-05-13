Pokemon Go Regidrago Global Makeup event: Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Regidrago Global Makeup event is finally here, and it’s brought a Timed Research quest for trainers to complete. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this new challenge.

Earlier this year, Pokemon Go attempted to host a Regidrago Elite Raid for trainers around the world. Unfortunately, this event was marred with glitches and bugs, which lead Niantic to apologize and offer another event to make up for it.

Now, the Regidrago Global Makeup event has begun as of May 13, 2023, and will run at three different times: 11:00 AM local time, 2:00 PM local time, and 5:00 PM local time.

The Regidrago Global Makeup event will also feature a Timed Research task that players can complete to earn some helpful rewards relating to the three original Legendary Titans from Generation 3. Here’s what trainers need to know about completing this Timed Research.

Niantic The Regidrago Elite Raid Timed Research can give some helpful candies for the original three Regi Pokemon.

Regidrago Global Makeup Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here is the task and rewards included in the Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Make a new friend – 10000 XP

Rewards: x10 Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Candy

Trainers will receive two sets of this Timed Research, which means players can earn the rewards twice. Additionally, you do not have to complete the Regidrago Elite Raid to earn these rewards, so players who just want the Regi Candy can simply add two friends to their Friends List.

And that’s everything Pokemon Go fans need to know about completing the Timed Research tasks for this Regidrago Global Makeup event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

