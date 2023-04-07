Pokémon Go players want in-person raids to be more like Scarlet & Violet

Following the changes made to Remote Raid Passes, Pokemon Go players think one helpful feature from Scarlet & Violet could benefit Raids.

Niantic has made it clear that Pokemon Go’s recent changes to Remote Raid Passes were meant to encourage players to go out in person and enjoy the game that way.

Despite many in the community feeling that these new restrictions were unfair and harmful to the overall experience, these changes fully went live on April 6, 2023.

Now, trainers are trying to brainstorm ways to cope with the new Remote Raid Pass restrictions and the focus on in-person Raids, which left one fan to suggest implementing a helpful feature present in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Go fan proposes Scarlet & Violet feature in Pokemon Go

The suggestion came from a user named _Jordan11_ on the TheSilphRoad subreddit, who made a post titled, “NPCs should be added to assist you in raids.”

For those that may not know, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, if a player chooses to participate in a Tera Raid by themselves they are simply given three other AI-controlled teammates to help them through the raid.

The OP explained that, at least from their perspective, “It’s not that we don’t want to raid outside, it’s that we know there’s no point walking down to our local suburban gym because nobody will be there.”

They go on to explain that they feel there is no real incentive to go out of their way to join an in-person raid when there’s a decent chance they won’t even be able to complete it. “Give people a reason to show up to a raid. If I know I’ll be able to complete it no matter what I’ll show up – and I’m sure others would too.”

The community response was fairly split on the decision, as having AI-controlled partners isn’t always the most reliable way to clear difficult content. “Ugh, those Scarlet/Violet NPCs are such a total waste of space most of the time. If Niantic did something similar for GO, they would need to actually be useful.”

Others suggested other alternatives instead of introducing NPCs. “Just remove the timer for raids. Simple. You can take a boss down but it’ll take 10 mins and 20 revives. More efficient to have more people plus you could add group bonuses.”

Naturally, players want helpful changes to offset the consequences brought on by nerfing Remote Raid Passes, however, whether or not Niantic will implement those changes remains to be seen.