Pokemon Go players praise Niantic for free Battle Day time extension

Pokemon Go players have praised Niantic after the developer offered a time extension for ticket holders following recent Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research.

Pokemon Go offered trainers the chance to purchase a ticket for the Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research that occurred on May 14, 2023.

Unfortunately for some players around the world, this Timed Research event fell on Mother’s Day. As such, many felt the steep time commitment required of the Timed Research made fully completing the challenge nearly impossible.

Article continues after ad

Now, Niantic has offered a time extension for those who purchased tickets, and many players commended the developer’s consideration after the event.

Pokemon Go fans praise Niantic after Battle Day extension

The Niantic Support Twitter account made the announcement on May 17, 2023, and said, “Trainers, thank you for participating in last weekend’s Go Battle Day. For the Trainers that purchased the Go Battle Day ticket, we have granted an extra free Timed Research.

The tweet said Niantic will “continue to improve [players] experience with Pokémon Go including future GO Battle tickets.”

Article continues after ad

The time extension will give ticket holders a hefty 14 extra days to complete the challenges for the chance to earn 20,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, and 1 Star Piece.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Niantic has generally not garnered much goodwill from fans lately, plenty of players showed their appreciation on social media.

“Please continue this type of communication! We appreciate this,” said one player, while another fan called tweets like this “progress” and thanked the developer for “acknowledging the community.”

While not every reply to the tweet was positive, many chose to send a quick tweet saying “thank you” for the nice gesture, especially considering the ticket cost some players actual money. Hopefully, Niantic makes instances like this a continued trend moving forward.