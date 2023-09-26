Pokemon Go Out to Play Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a breakdown of the Pokemon Go Out to Play Timed Research, as well as the tasks and rewards that can be had in this free Research challenge.

The Pokemon Go Out to Play event kicks off on September 27, and will give players new opportunities to explore Routes and fine certain Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild.

Additionally, Niantic has released a special, free Timed Research that has gone live with the event.

Here’s what you need to know about the Out to Play Timed Research, including the tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go Out to Play Timed Research Tasks

Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards associated with it courtesy of Leek Duck.

Step 1 of 1

Explore 5km – Incense x1

Hatch three Eggs – 1,000 Stardust

Follow a Route – 1,000 Stardust

Walk 1,000m while traveling Routes – 1,000 Stardust

Use an Incense while following a Route – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon while following a Route – 1,000 Stardust

Reward: Hisuain Growlithe Encounter and Egg Incubator x1

How to Participate in Out to Play Timed Research

The Out to Play Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost.

This Timed Research is active in conjunction with the Out to Play Pokemon Go event that takes place from September 27, 2023, through October 2, 2023.

This event is time sensitive. Thus, make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards by October 2.

That’s everything you need to know about the Out to Play Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

