Pokemon Go Kleavor counters, weaknesses & Shiny availability

Kleavor is making its Pokemon Go debut in 3-Star Raids, so we’ve got all the tips you need to defeat it including weaknesses, counters, and whether it can be Shiny.

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced loads of Hisuian regional variants to the Pokedex as well as some brand-new evolutions. One of these is Kleavor, a powerful Bug/Rock-type evolution for Kanto’s Scyther.

Following in the footsteps of Sneasler and Overqwil, Kleavor is now making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut. The only way to encounter it will be to battle it during a special Raid Day event on May 6, 2023.

To help you defeat Kleavor, we’ve put together a Raid guide with details of its weaknesses and some of the best counters to use.

Contents

Niantic Are you read to face off against Kleavor?

Kleavor weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

On the other hand, it’s resistant against Normal and Poison attacks, so you’ll want to avoid using those wherever possible.

Kleavor counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Kleavor in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Dialga Metal Claw & Iron Head Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Excadrill Metal Claw & Iron Head Kingler Bubble & Crabhammer

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of these counters, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that are able to target Kleavor’s weaknesses.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Kleavor in Pokemon Go

The only way to get Kleavor in Pokemon Go is to first defeat it in a 3-Star Raid Battle. Kleavor will only appear in Raids during the special Raid Day event on May 6, 2023, between 11AM and 2PM local time.

Once you’ve defeated Kleavor, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and catch it. You can use Silver Pinap Berries and land Excellent Curveball Throws to increase your chances of success.

It’s worth pointing out that Kleavor cannot be evolved from Scyther, despite that being the case in Pokemon Legends Arceus where it first appeared.

Is Shiny Kleavor available in Pokemon Go?

Niantic This is what Kleavor and Shiny Kleavor look like.

The good news is that Shiny Kleavor is available in Pokemon Go. The chances of encountering one are quite low, so it’s simply a case of taking part in as many Raid Battles as possible during the event.

Shiny Kleavor has a forest green hue instead of its usual caramel color. You can see what they both look like in the image above, so you know what to keep an eye out for.

That’s everything you need to know to defeat Kleavor! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | How to get more Poke Balls