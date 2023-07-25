How to get Magcargo in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Magcargo is one of the available Johto species present in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch it and if it can be Shiny.

Besides Legendaries, trainers can encounter countless creatures from previous Pokemon games. Here’s how to catch the Gen 2 Pokemon Magcargo and if its Shiny form is available in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Magcargo in Pokemon Go

According to Leek Duck, Magcargo is one of the available Tier 3 Raids from July 25 to August 4, 2023, at 10 AM local time. Other Tier 3 options alongside the Fire Pokemon include Arcanine, Houndoom, Druddigon, and Fletchinder.

Besides Raids, your best bet in encountering a Magcargo is evolving a Slugma captured in the wild. Slugmas are more likely to spawn during Sunny/clear weather.

Is Shiny Magcargo available in Pokemon Go?

A Shiny version of Magcargo is currently available in Pokemon Go. The application introduced Shiny Magcargo as part of the January 2022 Mountains of Power event. Unlike its standard red form, the Pokemon adopts a purple appearance for its Shiny alternative.

Considering there isn’t a chance of catching Shiny Magcargo in the current Tier 3 Raid, you’ll have to evolve a Shiny Slugma.

Does Magcargo have an evolution?

Magcargo does not have an evolution in Pokemon Go. However, the species evolves from Slugma by giving the Pokemon 50 Candy.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Magcargo in Pokemon Go. For more tips & tricks, check out our other guides below:

