Pokemon Go fans confused after cryptic Noibat Halloween event teaser

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A new Pokemon Go video trailer for the upcoming Halloween event has been released on social media, and players are attempting to decipher what the strange Noibat invasion could mean.

Pokemon Go fans are getting into the spooky spirit following the announcement of the 2022 Halloween event. Mega Banette will be popping up in Mega Raids, Origin Forme Giratina will be in Five-Star Raids, and many different species will debut in adorable costumes.

The Halloween event is taking place in two parts, with the first spanning October 20 through October 27 and the second part happening from October 27 through November 1. During this time, fans can purchase Timed Research tickets and bump into plenty of Ghost-type species.

In addition to the exciting bundle of gameplay options, fans will also see the debut of Shiny Noibat. The Gen 6 Flying/Dragon-type is a favorite among players, eventually evolving into the powerful Noivern. Additionally, its Shiny variation is delightful mint green.

Pokemon Go uploads a confusing Noibat video

In a recent Twitter post uploaded by PokemonGoApp, players see a confusing video featuring the timid Pokemon.

The video is shown from the player’s perspective as they enter a dark area. On a pad of paper in their hand, an image of a time, an equation, another time, and a number of Pokeballs can be seen jotted down. The person in the video is confronted with a Noibat before a whole flock descend from the darkness.

Pokemon Go players in the comments vocalize confusion about the cryptic video. Many have pieced together that the Pokeball numbers, which read as “10x” and “25x”, must be the date October 25. However, Noibat is not scheduled for a Spotlight Hour that day. Instead, there is a Shuppet Spotlight Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

One Pokemon Go player theorizes “I think the Pokéball represents the date: 10/25 at 6:00 pm. Which is Shuppet Spotlight hour. Maybe it will be overtaken by Noibats?” while another adds “In the blog post under hatches it says Noibats shiny rate is higher than in the wild. I’m guessing there’s going to be a secret Noibat spotlight hour or mini event where they spawn, or it’s a huge L on Niantic’s end for misleading us.”

However, player Rachelle_322 seems to have found a good hint, sharing an image of the Pokemon Go calendar.

The Shuppet Spotlight Hour description states “Bring your Buddy Pokemon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour”.

This seems to imply that those who have their buddy out in Pokemon Go may have a chance to encounter Noibat in the wild for a short period of time. Hopefully, more information about the strange video will be covered before the event.